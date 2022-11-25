The most fulfilling life is a life of purpose. When we find our purpose in life, it brings us much satisfaction. We then are able to meet a need and find pleasure in our work. The most important thing we can do or be is what God created us to do or be, and God intends purpose for every person.

Many believers know the joy of living in the will of God for our lives. Life without Jesus just simply does not make sense. We need to know why we are here and where we are going, and it is all possible through Jesus Christ. Nevertheless, as Christians, we have to prepare ourselves to do service for God. The Bible calls this “consecration.”

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

