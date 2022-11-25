The most fulfilling life is a life of purpose. When we find our purpose in life, it brings us much satisfaction. We then are able to meet a need and find pleasure in our work. The most important thing we can do or be is what God created us to do or be, and God intends purpose for every person.
Many believers know the joy of living in the will of God for our lives. Life without Jesus just simply does not make sense. We need to know why we are here and where we are going, and it is all possible through Jesus Christ. Nevertheless, as Christians, we have to prepare ourselves to do service for God. The Bible calls this “consecration.”
Webster’s 1828 dictionary defines consecration as, “The act or ceremony of separating from a common to a sacred use” or “devoting and dedicating a person or thing to the service and worship of God.” We who are disciples of Christ must understand this one thing – God calls His children to a life of consecration from head to toe or total consecration.
This truth is vividly illustrated in Leviticus 8 where the whole chapter deals with this subject. Notice carefully in Verse 23 what Moses did after Aaron, the priest, and his sons laid their hands upon the head of the ram of consecration, “And he slew it, and Moses took the blood of it, and put it upon the tip of Aaron’s right ear, and upon the thumb of his right hand, and upon the great (big) toe of his right foot.” He did the same for Aaron’s sons.
Now let’s look at this story more closely. First we consider the blood applied to the right ear. The ear is for hearing and reminds us that the Lord wants us to listen. In Psalm 85:8, David said, “I will hear what God the Lord will speak.”
It was the wise Solomon who said, “A wise man will hear, and increase learning, and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels (Proverbs 1:5).”
Next, we see the blood applied to the right thumb. The hand was used for service and battle. It would be impossible to hold a sword correctly without a thumb or to serve efficiently in the priesthood. In I Timothy 2:8, Paul admonished Timothy to lift up holy hands in worship to God. He told the church In I Thessalonians 4:11 to “work with your own hands.”
Finally, we see that the blood was applied to the right big toe. We know the big toe is very important for stability and balance. David said in Psalm 40:2, “He (God) has set my feet upon a rock.” We find in Romans 10:15 these words, “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the Gospel of peace and bring glad tidings.” We are encouraged throughout Scripture to walk in fellowship with our Lord.
I Chronicles 29:5 asks the question, one for all of us to consider, “Who then is willing to consecrate his service this day unto the Lord?” That person shall abound with blessings.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
