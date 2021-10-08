One of the strangest questions ever asked is found in Psalm 78:19, “Can God furnish a table in the wilderness?” Really? He’s the God Who stood on nothing and spoke the world into existence, the God Who formed man from the dust of the ground and the God Who measures the waters of the earth in the hollow of His hand (Isaiah 40:12).
This question was asked by the children of Israel while they were wandering in the desert after being miraculously delivered by God from the powerful Egyptian nation. How quickly they had forgotten how God parted the Red Sea and they walked over on dry ground. Instead of asking, “Can God?,” they should have been declaring, “God can!”
When we read this story in the Old Testament, we find that God gave them manna (bread) to eat from Heaven six days a week and enough on the sixth day for two days. When they complained about the manna, God gave them quail, also, to eat. When they became thirsty, God told Moses to speak to a rock and water gushed out to quench the thirst of a million or so Israelites. God saw that even their shoes did not wear out. He took care of their every need.
In spite of all their needs being supplied, they still complained. This proves that some people are never satisfied, not even by the endless provisions of a mighty and loving God. Today, however, instead of asking, “Can God?,” I want to say, “God can!” Let’s consider some marvelous things that God can do.
First, God can save the soul of the lost sinner and make him fit for Heaven. The Bible is described often as God’s love letter to lost mankind. and we are told in the Scriptures that it is not His will that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance (II Peter 3:9).
We all come into this world separated from the life of God. When we come to faith in Christ, we are born again by the Spirit of God. This is mankind’s greatest need for without God’s salvation there is no hope for any of us beyond this mortal life. The Lord took a religious Jew named Saul, saved him and made him a great apostle who became a follower of Jesus Christ and later wrote half of the New Testament. God longs to perform a miracle in every life.
A second thing we want to consider is that God can sustain us in our times of trial and great need. In Psalm 55:22 we read, “Cast thy burden upon the Lord, and He shall sustain thee: He shall never suffer (allow) the righteous to be moved (to slip or fall).” The word “sustain” means to “uphold” or to “support.” It is a joy to know that when our heart is crushed by the sorrows and disappointments of this life, the Lord will sustain us.
The third thing we want to notice is that God can satisfy the deepest desire of our heart. The world can pacify and gratify, but only Jesus can satisfy the soul and make our entire being whole.
A fourth thing we see is that God can supply all our need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:19). The song “A Child of the King” by Harriet Buell and John Summers says it so aptly. “My Father is rich in houses and lands. He holdeth the wealth of this world in His hands. Of rubies and diamonds, of silver and gold, His coffers are full. He has riches untold.” He can meet our every need.
God, also can shield us from harm and judgment. Psalm 33:20 tells us, “Our soul waiteth for the Lord: He is our help and shield.” Not only does He shield us from the snares of the enemy, but it is by the grace of God that we are shielded from His holy wrath by salvation in Christ.
Finally, God can secure our soul’s salvation. The Scriptures assure us the spiritual life God gives is eternal and everlasting (John 3:16).
The good news is there is something that God cannot do. He cannot lie, therefore He will never break one of His precious promises.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
