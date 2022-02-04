‘How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee ... .” Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Love really is a “many splendored thing.”
I heard the story of a young lady who was talking to her boyfriend about his love for her and she asked him, “Do you love me with all your heart?” He replied, “Certainly I do.” Then she asked, “Do you love me enough to die for me?” To this he replied, “I don’t think so.” Next came the obvious question, “Why not?” He then explained, “My love is an undying love.” (Ha!)
The love Jesus has for us truly is an undying love. If you have ever wondered whether anyone loves you or cares about you, all you have to do is go to the Word of God and look at Calvary’s cords of love. The Bible tells us in Romans 5:8, “But God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” The cords that held Jesus to the cross were the cords of our sin and a Savior’s undying love.
Now let’s look at those cords of Calvary’s love. The first thing I see is that His love is an unchanging love. John 13:1 says that Jesus “... loved them unto the end,” speaking of His disciples and of God’s children today. Also, we find His love is divine love described in John 15:9, “As the Father hath loved Me, so have I loved you: continue ye in My love.” Jesus’ great love for us came from His Divine Father.
The Bible tells us in I John 4:8, in speaking of the God of Heaven, that “... God is love.” His love therefore is a Heavenly love. Further, we find this love is a self-sacrificing love. “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). I’m so glad Jesus is a friend of sinners. If He were not, there would be no hope for us whatsoever.
Another thing we observe about this great love is that it is an inseparable love. The Apostle Paul wrote in Romans 8:39 that nothing “shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” No devil, no demon, no power on earth can break the bond of love God has for His born-again children.
We find in II Corinthians 5:14 another characteristic of His love: it is a constraining love. Paul said concerning his service to Christ, “The love of Christ (His love for us, not our love for Him) constraineth us.” His matchless love for us draws us and motivates us to serve Him.
I John 3:16 further describes His amazing love as a manifested love because of His death, “Hereby, perceive we the love of God because He laid down His life for us, and we ought to lay down our lives (in service) for the brethren.”
Finally, His great love is an available love for all people, “... that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16).”
Always remember, you are loved!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.