There are times in each of our lives when we find ourselves in need of help and, when this happens, we have to call on someone to come to our aid.
This is true in almost every facet of life. When there is a fire, we call on a firefighter. When there is an accident, we call for an ambulance. When a crime is committed, we call for a policeman. If we get sick or have a medical need, we call for a doctor. There are times that we need spiritual help or guidance and we call a pastor for his assistance.
Although all of these people are necessary and have their place in our lives, the greatest privilege we have is to be able to call upon the Lord in our times of need and distress.
There is no greater promise in the Bible of help in our time of need than Romans 10:13 which addresses our most urgent spiritual need for this life and for eternity: “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” We all have different kinds of needs, but the greatest need of all of us is the same and that is the need of God’s grace in the salvation of the soul.
What a joy it is to realize that anyone and everyone of us anywhere can call upon the Lord Jesus, asking Him to forgive our sins and save us, and He will do so. Glory! Of course the Bible assures us that we can call on the Lord for other reasons as well and He will hear us and come to our aid.
There is an old song written by Charles P. Jones titled, “Come unto Me” that illustrates this truth. The song, based on what Jesus promised in Matthew 11:28-30, says: “Hear the blessed Savior calling the oppressed, O ye heavy laden, come to Me and rest. Come, no longer tarry; I your load will bear. Bring Me every burden, bring Me every care. Are you disappointed, wandering here and there, dragging chains of doubt and loaded down with care? Do unholy feelings struggle in your breast? Bring your case to Jesus; He will give you rest.”
The chorus then sums it up well, “Come unto Me; I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you; hear Me and be blest. I am meek and lowly; come and trust My might. Come, My yoke is easy and My burden’s light.”
When it comes to the matter of salvation, He is the only One we can call upon for He is the Way, the Truth and the Life and no one comes unto the Heavenly Father but by Jesus (John 14:6). The question may be asked, “What kind of heart prayer do we need to have when we call on the Lord for our salvation?”
God has the answer in His Word. 1) We must call on Him from a sincere heart (Deuteronomy 4:29). 2) We must call on Him with a repentant heart turning from our sin (Romans 10:10). 3-) We must call with a trusting heart (Romans 10:9). 4) We must call on the Lord from a hungry heart and we read in Jeremiah 29:12-13, “Then shall ye (you) call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto Me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek Me, and find Me, when ye shall search for Me with all your heart.”
It is my prayer that you will call upon the Lord in your time of need. He awaits your call.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
