The birth of a child is one of the most wonderful events in the life of any family. To hold that newborn baby in your arms or on a mother’s breast is an awesome experience. Parents often soon begin to think about school days, graduations, weddings and grandchildren. However, with Jesus, things were different.
On the very night Jesus was born, He was covered with garments of death as swaddling clothes were also grave clothes. He was born with a death sentence as His whole purpose for coming into the world was to die for our sins. Later, when Jesus was just a young child, the wise men would come bringing gifts that would include myrrh, which was an embalming fluid.
One of the greatest Christmas Scriptures, I believe, is found in Hebrews 2:9-18. While most of us may not think of it as such at first glance, a closer look at this passage reveals that He was born to purchase salvation for each of us, which required Him to die in our stead. I would like for us to consider the reasons Jesus came to die as found here in the Bible.
First of all, we learn that Jesus “tasted death” for all mankind that we might never have to die that spiritual death resulting in eternal separation from our loving God and all that is good. Verse 9 words it so eloquently, “But we see Jesus, Who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honor; that He by the grace of God should taste death for every man.”
A second thing we see is that Jesus came to clear our path to God as found in these words in Verse 10, “For it became Him, for Whom are all things, and by Whom are all things, in bringing many sons [children] into glory, to make the Captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings.”
As we look further, we find that Jesus came to purchase our position. Verses 11-13 tell us that we are at one with Christ once we have accepted Him as our Savior and Lord. Romans 8:17 assures us that we then are “heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.”
Verse 14 of this passage of Scripture reveals that Jesus came to disarm our enemy – Satan. Here we read, “Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, He [Jesus] also Himself likewise took part of the same; that ‘through death’ He might destroy him that had the power of death, that is the devil.” Wow!
Finally, we see that Jesus came to die to be our Mediator. Verse 17 tells us Jesus came in the flesh made like unto us that He might become our merciful and faithful High Priest. In I Timothy 2:5 we find that there is one Mediator between God and man, “the Man Christ Jesus.”
In view of these marvelous and powerful Scriptures, can we not sing with the songwriter Marvin P. Dalton, “O what a Savior! O Hallelujah! His heart was broken on Calvary. His hands were nail-scarred; His side was riven. He gave His life’s blood for even me,” from the hymn “What a Savior.” (Praise the Lord!)
I pray that each of you will have a merry Christ-filled Christmas and a blessed new year.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.