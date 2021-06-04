What is your position in life? When you think about this question, you may answer doctor, lawyer, police officer, teacher, farmer, etc. The real question I want you to consider is, “What is your spiritual or biblical position?”
This may seem somewhat strange, but the Bible reveals six positions and all mankind will fall into at least one or more of these spiritual conditions. It is of eternal importance that we know the biblical position in which we find ourselves. Now, let’s take a look at these spiritual conditions.
The first one we all begin with and experience is “without Christ.” All mankind are born as lost sinners without Christ and with the need to be redeemed. Our greatest need is to be born again and receive Jesus Christ as our personal Savior and Lord by placing our faith in Him.
In Ephesians 2:12, Paul tells us these words about our position in the beginning, “That at that time ye were ‘without Christ,’ being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world.” This is why we all must make a personal decision to receive Christ as Savior and Lord.
The second and best position we find in Scripture is to be “in Christ.” Again, the Apostle Paul speaks to this subject in Ephesians 2:13, “But now ‘in Christ Jesus’ ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.”
Yes, the greatest place one can be is to be in Christ and this happens when we accept Jesus as Savior and Lord. What a joy to know I am in Christ and Christ is in me!
A third and wonderful position to be in is “for Christ.” In II Corinthians 5:20, Paul says, “Now then we are ambassadors ‘for Christ,’ as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.”
We who are believers in Christ should live our whole life for Christ and there is no greater way to demonstrate this than to serve as His ambassadors bringing others to a saving knowledge of Him.
A fourth and very blessed position is to be “like Christ.” Paul tells us in Philippians 3:21 that Jesus will “change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body.” The Apostle John also reminds us that “when He shall appear, we shall be like Him; for we shall see Him as He is” (I John 3:2).
A fifth and sad position to be in is “away from Christ.” This is the person who knows the Lord as Savior, but has drifted away from Him and is out of fellowship with God. During the time of the crucifixion of Christ, the Bible says that Peter followed Jesus “afar off” and he denied his Lord three times.
A final and marvelous place to be is “with Christ.” In Philippians 1:23, Paul said he desired to depart to be “’with Christ;’ which is far better.” One day all of God’s people will depart this world to be with Christ forevermore. My what a glorious place to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.