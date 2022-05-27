Recently, we considered the importance in the Bible of the different parts of the body and zeroed in on the subject of the lips. David in Psalm 141:3 recorded this powerful prayer that we would do well to voice every day, “Set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep (guard) the door of my lips.” Yes, our lips can serve as a door to our mouth and wise is that person who knows when to keep the door closed.
We mentioned also many descriptive terms for the lips: sealed, sweet, soft, hot, chapped, parched, puckered, ruby red, etc. and marveled at the countless shades of lipstick. Most of us remember our first romantic kiss and that kiss of all kisses we experienced when the parson said, “I pronounce you husband and wife.” This gesture is one often used to express our affection for someone, whether it be a kiss on the cheek, on the forehead or smack-dab on the lips as the occasion dictates!
Jesus tells us in Mark and in Luke that in the life to come we will not marry or be given in marriage, but that we will be as the angels are in Heaven. Nevertheless, I enjoy teasing my wife occasionally and telling her that when I catch the angels not looking, I’m going to give her a double liplock. Whoa! Well, there are many things we can’t “wrap our minds around” now about the Heavenly ages, but I’m sure we’ll be right in sync with it all when it unfolds.
From Isaiah 6, we observed in our last column that the Prophet Isaiah had a vision of God and realized he was not spiritually where he needed to be with the Lord. He confessed his sin and God forgave and cleansed him. Isaiah found that he had “polluted lips,” then “purged lips,” and finally “preaching lips.” He became God’s mouthpiece to the nation of Israel at a critical time in their history.
We want to look further in the Scriptures today and consider more admonitions concerning our lips. The Psalmist David in Psalm 31:18 warns us of lying and contemptuous lips, “Let the lying lips be put to silence which speak grievous things proudly and contemptuously against the righteous.” The Bible commands us in many Scriptures not to lie, slander or speak evil of others.
We find another warning in Romans 3:13, “Their throat is an open sepulcher (grave); with their tongues they have used deceit; the poison of asps (snakes) is under their lips.” We must all realize that our words have the potential to help or hurt others. They can be sweet or very poisonous. Jesus warned us that we will give an account for every word we speak (Matthew 12:36). I recall a little chorus my wife’s grandmother often sang, “Oh, be careful each day, what you do, what you say; for you’ll meet it again some day.” What an invaluable reminder!
In Psalm 51:15, we read of open lips in another prayer of David’s, “O Lord, open Thou my lips; and my mouth shall show forth Thy praise.” In this passage, David was confessing a grave sin he had committed and here he was asking the Lord to forgive him and to fill his lips with praise to his God. David no doubt remembered that God promised to inhabit (dwell in) the praises of His people.
David also speaks of having lips of blessing in Psalm 34:1, “I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.” Mrs. Vivian King was a dear godly lady and a member and the organist of the church I pastored in Oklahoma. She was very ill the last few years of her life, but every time I visited her, instead of complaining, without fail I would hear her say, “I’m just so thankful to the Lord. I’m just so thankful.” Oh, how she encouraged me!
Let’s just “praise the Lord for His goodness, and for His wonderful works to the children of men” (Psalm 107:8)!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.