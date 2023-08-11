There are many questions in life that seem to have no real answer, but we still seek for an answer to them without success. In the Bible, there are many questions that I call “love questions.” One example of this is where Jesus asked Peter three times, “Lovest thou me?” or “Simon, do you love me?” This was a question of service and discipleship (John 21).
A second example of this is when the Lord asked Adam, “Where art thou, Adam?” God had created mankind, placed them in the beautiful Garden of Eden and provided for their every need.
In addition, He had given them a purpose to care for the garden and He had given them one lone commandment. Being tempted of the devil, they broke His commandment and then attempted to hide from the Lord God (Genesis 3), an utter impossibility for anyone. God knew where Adam and Eve were; He simply wanted them to be reconciled to Himself.
Another example of this I see is of Saul of Tarsus who became the Apostle Paul. In Acts 9, Saul asked the Lord two questions that changed his eternal destination and His life. “Who art Thou. Lord?” and “Lord, what wilt Thou have me to do?” These were questions that led to salvation and Christian service.
Although these “love questions” and others are very important, there is a question in the Bible that is the saddest and most sobering question of all time. This question was one of despair, damnation and judgment and Jesus is the One Who asked this question. In Matthew 27, while Jesus was hanging on the cross, our Lord cried out as recorded in Verse 46, “My God, My God, why hast Thou forsaken Me?”
My heart aches when I consider this sober and painful question. Let’s consider now why Holy God of Heaven, for a space of time, would forsake His only begotten Son, our Lord Jesus Christ. My little mind and heart cannot begin to understand and comprehend such love as this overwhelming love of Jesus and the Father for sinners such as you and I. There are numerous Bible reasons Jesus suffered such physical, mental and emotional agony and asked such a heartbreaking question. Here are a few of these:
Because we were rebels who were without hope and without God.
Because we were sinners in need of the forgiveness of a Savior.
Because we needed redemption in order to bring glory to God for which we were created.
Because He took God’s wrath upon Himself so that we would never have to.
Because He Who had never known sin became sin for us.
Because He wanted to bestow His righteousness upon us taking away all our guilt.
Because He wanted us to have abundant, joyful life here and now.
Because He wanted to prepare us an eternal dwelling place with Him.
Last, but not least, He wanted us never to have to ask such a sad, painful, hopeless question.
Ephesians 2:12 reminds us that we were without hope and without God in this world apart from the sacrifice of Christ. We are assured in Colossians 1:14 that we have forgiveness of sins and redemption through His death on the cross. We find in Romans 5:9 that we are saved from wrath through the Lord Jesus. II Corinthians 5:21 tells us that Jesus became sin for us that we might be made righteous. We see that Jesus came to give us abundant life now in John 10:10 and that by His death and return to Heaven, he would prepare us an eternal home (John 14).
After salvation, no promise of our Lord brings more comfort in our journey of life than Hebrews 13:5, “I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.” This promise becomes ours by accepting Jesus as Savior and Lord.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
