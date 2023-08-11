There are many questions in life that seem to have no real answer, but we still seek for an answer to them without success. In the Bible, there are many questions that I call “love questions.” One example of this is where Jesus asked Peter three times, “Lovest thou me?” or “Simon, do you love me?” This was a question of service and discipleship (John 21).

A second example of this is when the Lord asked Adam, “Where art thou, Adam?” God had created mankind, placed them in the beautiful Garden of Eden and provided for their every need.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

