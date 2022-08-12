God has given all of us a measure of influence on others. It is a gift we should use very wisely. We can impact the lives of others in a positive way or a negative way, so we must give careful thought to our influence. The Bible reminds us in Romans 14:7, “For none of us liveth to himself, and no man (person) dieth to himself.”
The dictionary defines the word “influence” as “the power to affect others.” All of us have been influenced for good or for bad to some extent by all the people we have known in our lives. It is important, therefore, that we ask ourselves from time to time how we are influencing those with whom we come in contact, positively or negatively.
I read a story sometime ago that illustrates what we are addressing today. The title of the article is, “How Is Your Influence?” It is written about two men, one an atheist and one a preacher of the Gospel named Jonathan Edwards.
According to this writing, Max Jukes lived in New York and he did not believe in Christ or in Christian training. He refused to take his children to church even when they asked to go. He has had 1,026 descendants – 300 were sent to prison for an average of 13 years each; 190 were public prostitutes; and 680 were alcoholics. His family cost the state of New York in excess of $420,000 and they made no valuable contribution to society.
Rev. Edwards lived in the same state at the same time as Max Jukes. Edwards loved the Lord and saw that his children were in church every Sunday as he himself served the Lord to the best of his ability. He had 929 descendants. Of these, 430 were ministers; 86 became university professors; 13 became university presidents; 75 authored good books; 6 were elected to the United States Congress; and 1 was vice president of the United States. His family never cost the state of New York one cent. They did, however, contribute immeasurably to the success of our great land, their influence extending even to today centuries later.
This story is a powerful reminder that we must let God lead us in the way we should go so that our influence on family, friends and others will be pleasing to the Lord and a blessing to all with whom we come in contact.
The truth of the importance of influence can be seen also throughout Scripture. Think of how Adam and Eve influenced all mankind and all of creation. When they sinned in the Garden of Eden, they cast the whole human race into sin and death by their disobedience, and even the creation itself is affected as it is said to “groan” because of the effect of evil in the world (Romans 8:22).
Jesus as the “last Adam” came to redeem us from our sin and to offer us new life without end if we would accept Him as Savior and Lord. What Jesus did on the cross just over 2,000 years ago is still influencing the lives and eternal destiny of untold millions of souls by His saving power. Yes, influence is an awesome thing and I thank my Lord that He has influenced every area of my life and continues to do so every day. Praise His name.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
