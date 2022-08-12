God has given all of us a measure of influence on others. It is a gift we should use very wisely. We can impact the lives of others in a positive way or a negative way, so we must give careful thought to our influence. The Bible reminds us in Romans 14:7, “For none of us liveth to himself, and no man (person) dieth to himself.”

The dictionary defines the word “influence” as “the power to affect others.” All of us have been influenced for good or for bad to some extent by all the people we have known in our lives. It is important, therefore, that we ask ourselves from time to time how we are influencing those with whom we come in contact, positively or negatively.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

