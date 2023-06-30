Have you ever stopped to think of the wonder of being able to hear sounds? The joy of hearing a baby coo, the birds singing in the trees or the sound of breathtaking music is truly a wondrous blessing that enhances our daily lives.
There are some people, however, who have never enjoyed the ability to hear such beautiful sounds, yet they have been able to live rich and fulfilling lives.
The first illustration of this that comes to my mind is that of close family friends of my wife. The mother and father both were deaf and unable to speak, yet the son they reared was called by the Lord into the Gospel ministry, where he served for over 65 years. After teaching public school for nine years, he pursued his doctorate and was a Bible college professor for 46 years impacting the lives of thousands of young people, all while pastoring 13 churches during his ministry.
What comfort the Lord gives in His Word for the deaf (as well as the speaking impaired, blind, crippled, etc.) as found in several Scriptures! Speaking of the Kingdom age, the Bible assures us in Isaiah 29:18, “And in that day shall the deaf hear the words of the Book,” and in Isaiah 35:5, “... and the ears of the deaf shall be unstopped.” God has some glorious blessings in store for His children who are deaf or otherwise physically impaired.
When Jesus was authenticating His deity and ministry to the disciples John the Baptist had sent to question Him, Jesus told them, “Go your way; tell John what things you have seen and heard; how that the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, to the poor the Gospel is preached,” (Luke 7:22).
While our hearts are touched for those who cannot hear physically, our hearts should go out in an even greater way to those who are spiritually deaf or blind or both. Our Lord spoke of some who had “eyes to see, but see not, and ears to hear, but hear not.” Some who are able to hear physically or not willing to hear spiritually. While this is not unusual coming from those who don’t know Jesus as their Savior, it is sad but true that even believers can become spiritually hearing impaired to God’s voice and His Word, a condition Paul called “dull of hearing.”
In the Old Testament, the story is recorded in I Samuel 3 of a high priest named Eli who, because of his sin, became spiritually deaf and a child named Samuel to whom God spoke because He had a hearing ear. God came to young Samuel there in the sleeping quarters of the tabernacle at night and spoke to him three times. Samuel thought that Eli had called him and he quickly went to Eli each time. At the third time, Eli realized the Lord was speaking to Samuel and instructed him to answer when the Lord called again, “Speak, Lord, for Thy servant heareth,” and that is exactly what Samuel did.
What Samuel was saying in reality was, “Speak, Lord. I’m listening to you.” The same principle applies to you and me today. If we want God to speak to our hearts, we must have our spiritual hearts and ears open to hear His voice.
Why was God able to speak to Samuel (possibly 5 or 6 years old) and He did not speak to the high priest? When we allow sin in our lives, we are no longer on speaking terms with the Lord, meaning God will not hear us or speak to us until we get things right with Him (Psalm 66:18). What a sobering thought!
Jesus said that, as the end of this age nears and the time of His return to the earth approaches, “Evil men ... shall wax (become) worse and worse,” (II Timothy 3:13).
As we look around us, it is easy to see that the lifestyle of our society is becoming more and more wicked. There has never been a greater need for us to be able to speak to our God and to have Him speaking to our hearts. Are we listening?
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
