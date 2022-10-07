Growing up where I did – in the Zinn household, that is – there was very little pouting going on. A warning that my five brothers and I often heard was, “Straighten up that face right now, boy!” If one of us insisted on pouting, there soon was going to be some shouting, but not of the pleasant kind.

This reminds me of when I first learned the “real” purpose of the smokehouse. Grandpa Zinn took me and showed me the mouth-watering hams he had hanging there. I’d had my “hide” smoked there a few times and I’d never thought of anything good coming out of that place. Nevertheless, even after my personal smokehouse “experiences,” no pouting was allowed.

Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.

