Growing up where I did – in the Zinn household, that is – there was very little pouting going on. A warning that my five brothers and I often heard was, “Straighten up that face right now, boy!” If one of us insisted on pouting, there soon was going to be some shouting, but not of the pleasant kind.
This reminds me of when I first learned the “real” purpose of the smokehouse. Grandpa Zinn took me and showed me the mouth-watering hams he had hanging there. I’d had my “hide” smoked there a few times and I’d never thought of anything good coming out of that place. Nevertheless, even after my personal smokehouse “experiences,” no pouting was allowed.
We all know the joy of mountaintop experiences, where we feel that all is well in the world around us but unfortunately, life doesn’t stay that way. Our lives are filled with both mountaintop and valley experiences.
The same was true for God’s prophet, Elijah. In the Old Testament book of I Kings Chapter 18, God used His prophet to call down fire from Heaven and destroy 850 false prophets. Although it left him very emotionally spent and fatigued, for Elijah It was a great delight and a “glory, hallelujah” day.
The scene changed in Chapter 19, however, when the wicked queen of Israel, Jezebel, was out to get Elijah because of what he had done. In this chapter, we find the prophet hiding under a juniper tree asking God to take his life, probably to spare him the wrath of the Jezebel. In Chapter 18, we find the prophet in “glory and and shouting” and in Chapter 19, he is in “gloom and pouting.” We all can relate with Elijah’s situation at times in our lives as well.
There are several reasons why I believe Elijah responded as he did. First, we must realize that He was very fatigued after the events of the day. Many times fatigue will cause us to feel gloomy and influence not only our attitude but our actions as well.
I believe another reason for Elijah’s reaction was that he left God out of his plans. In I Kings 19:4, we read, “But he himself went a day’s journey into the wilderness and came and sat down under a juniper tree, and he requested for himself that he might die.” It strikes me that the Bible records “He himself went a day’s journey.” When we find ourselves in distress, it is crucial that we take the Lord with us whatever our path and seek His perspective.
Elijah also listened to the wrong source of information. It seems he took Jezebel’s threat so seriously that he failed to listen to the voice of God and to cling to His promises.
It appears also that Elijah had some problem with pride as, in his desperation, he assumed he was the only person left serving God. God reassured him that He had 7,000 others who had not forsaken the God of Israel but had remained true to Him. There are times when we feel we are all alone as we serve the Lord and experience seasons of distress.
Elijah also forgot he needed to get quiet before the Lord and find out what his next step should be. Many times we either run before the Lord or lag behind Him. He needed to be refreshed and rest himself in the Lord. When he did this, he found that God had work yet for Him to do.
The valley experiences are going to come. Let us remember in our valleys, that the God of the day is still God in our night. Psalm 74:16 reminds us, “The day is Thine (God’s), and the night also is Thine.”
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.