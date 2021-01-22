One of the most awesome things that a person can ever experience is for the God of Heaven to hear and answer our prayers. I have no idea what I would do if God did not answer my prayers. Answered prayer is the reality for every child of God who is in fellowship with and right with Him.
The question that comes to mind is, “What kind of prayer is God looking for?” In a previous article, we saw that the Lord is looking for heart prayers, but what kind of heart? God is seeking for a repentant heart – a heart turning from sin and self to Christ. Peter, trusting himself to be able to stand for Christ, had denied his Lord, even cursing, when he felt his life was in danger for being a disciple of His. Peter repented with bitter tears and was restored by the Lord.
We noted also that if we as believers want our prayers answered, we must have a clean heart. The Scriptures teach us that unconfessed sin in our lives will hinder our prayers. David said in Psalm 66:18, “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me,” and he prayed in Psalm 51:10, “Create in me a clean heart, O God.”
We found, too, that God is searching for a faithful heart. Abraham was a mighty man of prayer and one who saw marvelous answers to his prayers. Galatians 3:9 describes Abraham, “So then they which be of faith are blessed with ‘faithful’ Abraham.”
Now let’s consider further the kind of heart behind the prayers God answers. God is looking for a broken and contrite heart. A contrite heart is one that is humble and deeply affected with grief or sorrow for having offended God. After King David had committed a grievous sin, he cried out to God, “Wash me throughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, Thou wilt not despise (Psalm 51:2,17).” The Lord will always hear the heart that is broken and turned toward Him.
Another kind of prayer God hears comes from an undivided heart. In James 1:8 we read, “A double-minded man (person) is unstable in all his ways,” and Verse 7 tells us, “Let not that man think that he shall receive any thing from the Lord.” The prophet, Jeremiah, recorded these words of the Lord, “And ye shall seek Me, and find Me, when ye shall search for Me with ‘all’ your heart.”
We must be willing to give the Lord all of our heart and all of our life. The phrase “whole heart” is found throughout the Psalms and the great commandment is to love the Lord with all of our heart, mind and soul.
Finally, God honors the obedient heart with answered prayer. I John 3:22 tells us, “And whatsoever we ask, we receive of Him, because we keep His commandments and do those things that are pleasing in His sight.”
A wonderful promise in regard to our prayers is found in II Chronicles 16:9, “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew Himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward Him.” Wow!
May each of us know the joy of answered prayer by the God of Heaven – our Father.
