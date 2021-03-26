No doubt all of us at one time or another have heard it said, “This is a ‘must have’” or “this book is a ‘must read.’” When we hear this, we know that the person saying it feels deeply it is an absolute must that we get this item or that we read this particular book. The emphasis is that this thing must take great priority.
There are many such things found throughout the Holy Scriptures. The most important of all these is the new birth. If one wants to go to Heaven and live forever, one must absolutely be born again. It is an absolute must above all else.
While speaking to Nicodemus, one of the most religious people of His day, Jesus said, “Marvel not (don’t be amazed) that I said unto thee, ye must be born again (John 3:7).” From a human standpoint, Nicodemus had everything going for him. Apparently, he was well-liked and greatly respected among his peers. He was a Pharisee and held rank in Jewish law as “a ruler of the Jews (Verse 1).” If he were living today, he undoubtedly would have a doctorate in Jewish law.
The one thing Nicodemus did not have was what he needed the most – a born-again experience by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Bible salvation through faith in Christ is a “must have.” Hebrews 11:6 tells us, “He that cometh to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.”
To be born again simply means to be “born anew” or “born from above.” In order to obtain this “must have,” it is imperative that one open their heart to Jesus, turn from sin and self to Him, inviting Him into their heart for cleansing from sin.
Now let’s look at this birth a little closer. First, we see the unquestionable necessity of the new birth as Jesus told Nicodemus in Verse 3. “Except a man (person) be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.” All people everywhere must be born again if we want to live forever with the Lord in Heaven after this life.
The second thing we find is that Jesus explained the nature of the new birth to Nicodemus – that it was a spiritual birth. He said, “That which is born of flesh is flesh, and that which is born of Spirit is spirit (John 3:6).”
Next, we discover that the meaning of the new birth is new life in Christ. II Corinthians 5:17 tells us, “Therefore if any man (person) be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new.”
As we look further, we see the means of the new birth that it comes through the Holy Spirit (John 3:6). God’s Spirit births us into the kingdom of God as the physical birth brings us into this world.
Finally, the message of the new birth is “Jesus saves! Jesus saves!” He saves us from the guilt of our sin and eternal separation from God and all that is good.
The song by Mrs. H.S. Lehman describes it so aptly: “Do you know that you’ve been born again? Do you know that you’ve been born again? Does the Spirit dwell within, bearing witness that you’ve been cleansed from every sin and stain? Are you ready if the Lord should come or today your soul should claim? Can you face eternal years, free from doubt and dread and fears? Do you know, know, know that you’ve been born again?
It is my prayer that we all can say, “Yes, I know that I’ve been born again!”
