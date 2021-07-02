On Sunday, we will celebrate the 245th birthday of our great nation – the United States of America. I am a patriotic, flag-waving American and I love America. I also thank God for our nation.
At this time, I would like to take the opportunity to say “Thank you” to all our veterans and to all our men and women who are currently serving our country to protect the freedoms we enjoy and often take for granted. We realize that freedom is not free and that many have died for America. Many others have sacrificed much for our country. All of these are our heroes.
As a nation, we have been richly blessed by God for 245 years. America has more resources, education, opportunities and freedoms than any other people on the face of the earth. We are, however, a very needy people and I would like for us to consider some of the great needs of our nation.
The first that comes to mind is the fact that America needs our prayers. In II Chronicles 7:14, the Lord promises, “If my people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sins, and heal their land.” Let us pray every day for our country.
There is an old hymn written by Samuel Smith titled, “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” that records in the last stanza a very fitting prayer, “Our fathers’ God to Thee, Author of liberty, to Thee we sing. Long may our land be bright, with freedom’s holy light; protect us by Thy might, great God our King.” Amen and Amen!
Another great need of America is preaching. We need biblical, Christ-centered, God-honoring gospel preaching. The Apostle Paul in II Timothy 4:2 told young Timothy, “Preach the Word, be instant in season, out of season, reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.” He tells us further in I Corinthians 1:21 that God has ordained by preaching to save those who believe.
It is the Lord’s church that has made America great as it has presented the Good News of the Savior and righteous guidance of God’s Word for all people.
America stands in dire need today also of purity. Immorality runs rampant in our nation. The Bible describes the time of Noah in Genesis 6:5 saying that wickedness was great in the earth and every imagination of many was only evil. We cringe as these words from the Bible remind us of the direction our nation is headed. Romans 1:28 says, “They did not like to retain God in their knowledge.”
The Bible tells us in Proverbs 14:34, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” God’s Word is clear and very understandable in its description of righteousness and sin. Galatians 6:7 reminds us also that “God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”
America was built on the principles of honesty, integrity, morality and godliness and these principles are needed today just as much as they were 245 years ago.
Every good gift is from God and He gave us this great land. He deserves our praise for His goodness to us. Psalms tells us His presence is known with those who praise Him.
Finally, the greatest need of every person in America and the world is a personal relationship with Christ through repentance of sin and placing our trust in Him for eternal life.
Happy birthday, America!
