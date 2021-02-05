On occasion, my wife will ask me, “Randy, are you ready to eat?” or “Are you ready to go?” She already knows the answer because, almost without exception, I reply, “I’m always ready for something.” Although I say this to her jokingly, the more I think about it, I realize that is a good place to be and it is a very Biblical place to be.
Those in the military know that they must “stay on ready,” which simply means to stay alert and on guard at all times. My nephew, Kevin Zinn Jr., a sergeant in the Army, just returned from a nine-month tour of duty to South Korea. A career soldier, Kevin has served in Alaska, among several other locations, and will soon be headed for Germany. But South Korea was somewhat different as military personnel stationed there are said to be “living under an alert status.”
Come to think of it, that is not a bad motto – “living under an alert status” – for Christians today in our rapidly- and ever-changing society. Who could have envisioned just over a year ago that the whole world would basically shut down almost overnight due to a pandemic? And has not the Bible likened the Christian to “a good soldier of Jesus Christ” (II Timothy 2:3)?
We must realize, ready or not, there are some things that are going to take place in our lives. When we take a look in the Holy Scriptures, we find that we are admonished to be “always ready for something (or some things).”
First, we who are Christians are encouraged to be ready to do good works. Titus 3:1 tells us to “be ready to every good work.” Good works will not save the sinful soul; only Jesus can do that. But, after we accept Christ as our Savior and Lord, we are to do good works. The book of James reminds us that “faith, if it hath not works, is dead being alone (2:17).”
The Apostle Paul tells us in Ephesians 2:8-9 that we are saved by grace through faith and not by works, but we read in Verse 10, “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.”
A second thing we should be ready for is to share Christ with others. In Romans 1:15, Paul said, “So, as much as in me is, I am ready to preach the Gospel to you that are at Rome also.” When it came to sharing Christ, Paul stayed on ready and the same should be said of us as well. This world is full of lost souls and hungry hearts who need someone to tell them about the love Jesus has for them,
We are to be like John the Baptist, the voice of one telling others of the Christ. It was He (Jesus) Who would die on the cross to bring eternal salvation to a lost world that we might live forever with Him.
Thirdly, we need to be ready to give an answer to the world when they question our hope in Christ both for time and eternity. I Peter 3:15 words it, “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man (person) who asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.”
The Bible has the answer for what every soul in our world needs and my prayer is that we will be able to say “I’m always ready for something” – whatever is needed as we serve our Lord.
