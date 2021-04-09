Folks, I’m sure we all recall last Easter when we were unable to meet in our churches to celebrate one of the greatest spiritual holidays of the year due to COVID-19. Well, I’m just going to go ahead and say it: “It was one amazing Glory Hallelujah day at our church last Sunday – Easter Sunday!”
I pray you have the same glorious testimony from the church where you gathered this Easter or from whatever place you were able to bless our risen Lord.
But the truth is the joy and gladness did not end Sunday; it is still overflowing in my heart as I pen these words. All the secular activities have passed for another year, but for those who know and love our Lord, we enjoy Easter all year long and every Lord’s Day we meet together is a celebration of the resurrection of Christ.
In the Gospel of John, Chapter 20, we have a beautiful passage of Scripture where Mary Magdalene (out of whom Jesus cast seven demons) came to the tomb of Jesus and saw two angels. Jesus, also, revealed Himself to her at this time and told her to go tell the disciples that He was alive. Mary runs to tell them what He said to her. Jesus then goes to the house where the disciples were gathered and greeted them, “Peace be unto you.”
I love Verse 20 of this Scripture, where we read, “And when He had so said, He showed unto them His hands and His side. Then were the disciples ‘glad’ when they saw the Lord.” These disciples had a case of “after Easter gladness” and so do I today, and so can all of us for many of the same reasons as they. Let’s now observe some of the things that brought such joy to their hearts.
First of all, the disciples were glad because they saw Him as their Risen and Resurrected Lord. Death had a “death” grip on Him for three days and nights. But, death could not hold Him, sin could not defeat Him, the grave could not keep Him and Satan and Hell could not handle Him.
The disciples were glad, secondly, because they saw Him as their Redeeming Lord. All of their hopes of their redemption, as well as ours, were wrapped up in Him. Resurrection proved He had the power to redeem all mankind.
Thirdly, they were glad because they saw Him as their Righteous Lord. They understood once and for all that He was God once wrapped in human flesh, now risen in a glorified body. He was (and is) the Holy, Righteous Son of the living God from the moment He appeared in the stable in Bethlehem until the moment they saw Him after He had risen, as well as all eternity past and forever and ever while the eternal ages roll.
Finally, the disciples were glad because they knew He would become their Returning and Reigning Lord. They realized that, just as He kept His promise that He would die and rise again from the dead, He would keep His promise to return and to reign upon the earth (Acts 1:1-11).
Among the other great music we enjoyed at Easter services Sunday was a special rendition of the song, “We Shall See Jesus,” written by Dianne Wilkinson. After ministering for over 42 years, most of that time in other states hours away from my hometown of Batesville, my heart was blessed to hear my brother, Rickey, present this special music. The promise given as Jesus ascended is for us today as well, and the words of the song quoted here thrill our hearts.
“Once on a hillside, people were gathered. For Jesus had risen and soon would ascend. Then, as He blessed them, He rose to the Heavens and gave them His promise to come back again. We shall see Jesus, just as they saw Him. There is no greater promise than this. When He returns in power and glory, we shall see Jesus, just as He is.” What more could we say? Praise the Lord!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.