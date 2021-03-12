Many of us have a quiet place we like to go where we can reflect, recoup and regroup. A Christian knows the importance of being quiet to hear from the God of Heaven.
When we read the Holy Scriptures, we find that even Jesus had such a place, and that place was called Gethsemane. This was a beautiful garden where Jesus went many times for rest, reflection and restoration from the heavy burdens of ministry. It is situated on the Mountain of Olives just east of Jerusalem across the Kidron Valley and opposite the temple.
The word Gethsemane means olive press. The olives from the olives trees of the garden were crushed there to make oil for lamps, anointing oil or oil for wounds. Jesus was spiritually, emotionally and mentally crushed there so He could do what He was anointed to do to cleanse us and forgive us of our sins. One day, He will come back there as the anointed Messiah of Israel and Savior of all those who have accepted Him as Savior and Lord.
Now let’s consider what kind of solemn place Gethsemane was. First of all, Jesus found this to be a place of great heaviness. In Matthew 26:37-38, we read these words, “And He took with Him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, and began to be sorrowful and very heavy. Then saith He unto them, ‘My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: tarry (stay) ye here, and watch with Me.’”
Jesus could feel the weight of all our sins upon Him and He knew His Father also would turn His back on Him, yet He was still able to say, “Oh My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from Me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as Thou wilt” (Matthew 26:39). He then said, “Thy will be done,” in Verse 42.
My thoughts go to the gospel song “May I Your Will Obey” by Harlyn P. Knight, painting so vividly the burden Jesus carried, “As I vision Christ trodding up Calvary’s rugged road, the big cross He was bearing was not His only load. The sins of all the world rested on His back that day. How much, I wonder, did they weigh?” The second verse continues the picture, “For I know as He walked all the way up Calvary’s road, it was my sin that helped to make such a heavy load. Each time I’m tempted now, I just bow my head and say, ‘O Christ, may I your will obey.’”
A second thing Jesus found was that it was a place of great suffering. In Verse 38, Jesus tells us that His “soul was exceeding sorrowful, even unto death.” His soul suffered great sorrow and anguish for He knew the end from the beginning. There is not an ache like a heartache. In the hymn “What a Savior,” the songwriter Marion P. Doane described the agony of Jesus so fittingly, “O what a Savior, O hallelujah! His heart was broken on Calvary. His hands were nail-scarred; His side was riven. He gave His life-blood for even me.”
Another thing Jesus found was that Gethsemane was a place of loneliness. In Verse 40 we read, “And He cometh unto the disciples, and findeth them asleep, and saith unto Peter, what, could ye not watch with me one hour?” There is nothing quite like loneliness, which we all probably have experienced at one time or another. Yes, our Savior experienced great loneliness as he faced the cross, but the good news is that we don’t have to feel lonely because our Lord has promised that He will never leave or forsake us (Hebrews 13:5). He is just a prayer away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.