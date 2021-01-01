There is something refreshing in the knowledge that we are given opportunities to start over and begin with a new slate. When we begin a new year, we all look back to the last year and reflect on the events of the year, good and bad, as we look forward for some things to change.
Each new year brings to us new opportunities, new obstacles, new blessings, new challenges, new joys and sorrows. All of us will experience these things in the year ahead.
The children of Israel had endured 400 years of Egyptian slavery, but God raised up a deliverer named Moses who led them out of Egypt and across the Red Sea. However, because of their unbelief, they wandered in the wilderness for 40 years. During this time, Moses got impatient with the people, lost his temper and struck the rock to get water instead of speaking to the rock as God had instructed him. Because of his disobedience, God told him he could not lead the people into the Promised Land.
We find in the first chapter of Joshua that Israel had the opportunity for a new beginning with great promises. Moses had just died and God raised up a new leader, Joshua, to lead His people across the Jordan River into the Promised Land, the land of Canaan. Israel now faced a new beginning with a new leader, new challenges, new burdens and new blessings and victories.
The Lord assured Joshua that He would be with him in the days ahead as found in Joshua 1:2-3, “Moses my servant is dead; now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, thou and all this people, unto the land which I do give them, even to the children of Israel. Every place that the sole of your feet shall trod upon, that have I given you, as I said unto Moses.”
God made Joshua several promises in this chapter which He also makes to us if we seek Him as we go into this new year of 2021. He promised Joshua His presence when He said in Verse 5, “As I was with Moses, so I will be with thee.” Whatever we face this new year, God will be with us.
He promised Joshua His peace when He said, “I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” We are promised in Hebrews 13:5, “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”
God also promised Joshua His protection when He told him in Verse 5, “There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life.” God is our protection today and will be throughout the new year as we depend upon Him.
In addition, Joshua had the promise of God’s power in Verse 9, “Be strong and of a good courage: be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed.” We have a similar promise in Romans 8:31, “... If God be for us, who can be against us?” and again in Verse 37, “... We are more than conquerors through Christ that loved us.”
Finally, Joshua had the promise of God’s provision as found in Verse 11, “Go in to possess the land, which the Lord your God giveth thee.” We find our provision for 2021 in Philippians 4:19, “But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”
I don’t know what the future holds for 2021, but I’m glad I know the One who holds the future and I know He holds my hand. Happy new year!
Randy Zinn is pastor of Russell Missionary Baptist Church in Russell.
