There is something refreshing in the knowledge that we are given opportunities to start over and begin with a clean slate. When we approach a new year, most of us look back at the previous year and reflect on the events that took place in our lives, both good and probably some not so good. It is a time when we look forward to change for the better.
Each new year brings new opportunities, new blessings, new challenges, new joys and, yes, probably new sorrows. All of us will experience these things in the year ahead.
The children of Israel had endured 400 years of Egyptian slavery, but God raised up a deliverer by the name of Moses who led them out of Egypt and across the Red Sea as they headed for the Promised Land. However, because of sin and unbelief they wandered in the wilderness for 40 years.
During this time, Moses at one point became impatient with the people and lost his temper. In Numbers 20:8, God had told Moses to speak to “the rock” and it would bring forth water for the thirsty Israelites. However, Moses disobeyed and struck the rock with his rod. As a result, God then told Moses he would not be allowed to lead the people into the Promised Land. He died before that took place. Moses, obviously, was not perfect, but he still was one of the greatest leaders found in the Bible.
When we come to the book of Joshua, we find that Israel has the opportunity for a new beginning with some great promises. God has raised up a new leader, Joshua, to lead His people across the Jordan River and into the land of Canaan. New challenges, new opportunities, new burdens, new blessings and new victories lie out before them.
The Lord assures Joshua, “Moses My servant is dead; now therefore arise, go over this Jordan, thou, and all this people, unto the land which I do give to them, even to the children of Israel. Every place that the sole of your feet shall tread upon, that have I given unto you, as I said unto Moses (Joshua 1:2-3).”
God made several promises in the first chapter of Joshua that He also makes to us if we seek Him as we go into a new year in 2022. He promised Joshua His presence. He said, “As I was with Moses, I will be with thee” (Verse 5). Whatever we may face this year, let’s remember that God has promised He will be with us, “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee” (Hebrews 13:5).
In Joshua 1:5, we find that God also promised Joshua His peace. He told him, “I will not fail thee.” What peace God’s promises bring! Joshua 21:45 testifies of a God worthy of all our trust, “There failed not ought of any good thing which the Lord had spoken.” God’s promises never fail and they will bring the peace we need as we face the challenges of 2022. “I can do all things through Christ” (Philippians 4:13).
God also promised Joshua His protection and His power, “There shall not any man be able to stand before thee all the days of thy life.” God is our protection as well and empowers us for the journey ahead.
Finally, God promised Joshua His provision. He said in Verse 11, “Ye shall pass over this Jordan, to go in to possess the land, which the Lord your God giveth you.” His promise to us is, “My God shall supply all your need” (Philippians 4:19).
I don’t know what the future holds this year, but I am glad I know Who holds my future and yours if we just place it in His hands.
