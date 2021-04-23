The condition of heartburn is more than just a discomfort and inconvenience. It can lead to a serious health threat as the acid eats away at the esophagus.
When I was a child, I had a serious stomach ulcer and by the time I was a teenager, my doctor informed me he would remove three-fifths of my stomach if I weren’t so young. So I know by personal experience what acid in the stomach can do.
I recall the commercial from my youth, “How do you spell relief? R-o-l-a-i-d-s.” Ha, what a classic! I also like the “Flop, flop, fiz, fiz; oh what a relief it is!” from the old Alka Seltzer commercial. But there is a heartburn spoken of in the Bible that does not call for an over-the-counter remedy.
In the Bible, heartburn is a condition of spiritual health and is a condition to be desired and sought after. The Scriptures have much to say about the heart and describe many heart conditions. We all would do well if it could be said of us that we have a case of “spiritual heartburn.”
We find this condition in Luke 24. On that first resurrection day, two of Jesus’ disciples were traveling to the village of Emmaus some distance from Jerusalem. As they journeyed they talked of the events of the last few days. Soon another traveler joined them and began inquiring about their conversation and sadness. They told Him of Jesus and of the mighty works of God He had performed, of His crucifixion and of the report by the women that He had risen from the dead.
Jesus then began to share with them from the Scriptures the prophecies concerning Himself, but they did not recognize Him. When they reached their destination, it was getting late in the day and they urged Him to stay with them. As they were eating together, “He took bread, and blessed it, and brake, and gave to them” (Verse 30). At this point they realized Who He was and He immediately vanished out of their sight.
Verse 32 records, “And they said one to another, ‘Did not our heart burn within us as He talked with us by the way?’”
What caused these disciples to have a “holy heartburn?” I see several things I believe caused their condition and these same things can help us also to have “a heart burning” for the things of God.
First of all, they listened to Him intently as they walked with Him and He talked with them. As a result, they said, “Did not our heart burn within us as He talked with us by the way?” As we walk with Him daily (prayer, meditation, setting our affection on Heavenly things), He will speak to our hearts.
They considered carefully the Scriptures as He opened the Word of God to them in Verse 27, “And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, He expounded unto them in all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself.” Jesus said His words, “... are Spirit, and they are life (John 6:63).” God’s Word will “burn” in our heart.
Next, we notice that they sought His Presence. We read in Verse 29, “But they constrained Him, saying, Abide with us.” Psalms 16:11 promises us, “In Thy Presence is fullness of joy (heartburn); at Thy right hand, there are pleasures for evermore.”
Finally, they spoke of Him freely and told others about Him. These men quickly returned to Jerusalem and found the 11 disciples, “And they told them what things were done in the way, and how He was known of them in breaking of bread” (Verse 35). Our hearts will “burn” as we share with others how we came to know the Lord and how they can as well.
How is it with your heart, fellow believer? Let’s have a “holy heartburn” today – what do you say?
