Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Arkansas lawmakers set to return this week for redistricting
- Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
- Arkansas attorney general hopeful proposes court action on COVID misinformation
- Biden rule to shield 'Dreamers' seeks to bypass Congress
- Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision
- GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
- Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
- Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock teen killed in two-vehicle accident Wednesday in McRae
- Two Searcy dads express disagreement with School Board about mask mandate
- Searcy Italian restaurant seeking private club permit to serve alcohol
- Public hearing to be held in October on possible condemnation of reality show participant Zion Climbing Center building
- Quorum Court passes resolution declaring White County pro-life county
- Searcy community group plans to 'educate voters' before special election on tax Nov. 9
- Beebe School Board redistricts to five zones because of minority increase
- Raiders rout Greyhounds for fourth win in a row
- Beebe mayor expresses concern about some council members attacking city's ordinances for self-interest
- Most White County schools show enrollment increase so far this year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.