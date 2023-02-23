The Quapaw Quartet will perform in Arkansas State University's 2022‑23 Lecture‑Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. March 7 in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. The concert is rescheduled from January, when weather forced postponement.
Founded in 1980 as the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s resident string quartet, the Quapaw Quartet "provides musical and educational entertainment to thousands of music lovers each year. From school programs to full-length recitals, the Quapaw Quartet is considered an Arkansas treasure."
“We are very pleased to host the Quapaw Quartet as part of our 2022-2023 Lecture-Concert Series," said Dr. Ed Owen, professor of music and Lecture-Concert Committee chairperson. "This string quartet has delighted audiences throughout the state with their educational demos and frequent performances on the River Rhapsodies Series in Little Rock."
“A highlight of their performance here will be 'Five Folksongs in Counterpoint' by Arkansas-born composer Florence Price, the first African American woman to have her music performed by a major symphony orchestra. This is a concert not to be missed; those attending will be amazed and inspired by their artistry."
The group’s program at Arkansas State also will include “String Quartet in D minor, Op. 56, ‘Voces Intimae’” by Jean Sibelius, and “Attaboy,” arranged by Charlotte Crosmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.