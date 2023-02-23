The Quapaw Quartet will perform in Arkansas State University's 2022‑23 Lecture‑Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. March 7 in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. The concert is rescheduled from January, when weather forced postponement.

Founded in 1980 as the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s resident string quartet, the Quapaw Quartet "provides musical and educational entertainment to thousands of music lovers each year. From school programs to full-length recitals, the Quapaw Quartet is considered an Arkansas treasure."

