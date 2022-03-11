El Centro Hispano and El Puente will host a special session of La Cuna (The Cradle) a free pre- and post-natal program in Spanish for women who are pregnant or with babies under 6 months old March 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Topics include pre-natal and post-natal education, breastfeeding, mental health and nutrition in pregnant women. Spanish-speaking nurses and St. Bernard’s Medical Center neonatologist Enrique Gomez will be available for questions. Gas and Uber/taxi service assistance will be available.
Mothers who complete the course will be given a child’s car seat, breast pump and diapers free of charge.
The program will be held at the El Puente Hispanic Services Center, 904 N. Main St. in Searcy. Food will be included and child care will be available.
For more information or to register, call (870) 931-1884 or (870) 926-1118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.