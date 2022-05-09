Privately funded foundation scholarships have been awarded to students at Arkansas State University-Beebe. In total for the 2021-2022 academic year $93,890 was awarded.
Students receiving scholarships represented all the ASU-Beebe campuses in Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, the Little Rock Air Force Base and online.
Area students awarded scholarships include:
ASU-Beebe Development Council Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Madison Martin of Bald Knob, liberal arts and sciences major, and Rebecca Spinks of Beebe, nursing major. The ASU-Beebe Development Council is a group of community leaders and friends of the college who combine efforts to secure private funding and increase endowments to benefit students choosing to attend ASU-Beebe.
Denver and Ruby Nettles Memorial Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Tuesday Poindexter of McRae, agriculture major. The scholarship was established in memory of both Ruby and Denver E. Nettles, a former assistant professor and division chairman of the agriculture department at ASU-Beebe.
Doris Sue Whittaker Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Kristie Baker of Searcy, nursing major. The scholarship was endowed in 2004 by the family as a memorial to the former student and nurse. The scholarship is awarded to a nursing major.
Dr. Ruth Couch Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Kurtis Burkett of Searcy, diesel technology major, and Haley Morris of Searcy, liberal arts and sciences major. The scholarship was established by the late Dr. Ruth L. Couch, emeritus professor of English and former vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.
England Challenge Scholarship was awarded to Kailey Terry of Romance, education major. The scholarship was endowed in 1996 by the late Walter England, emeritus associate professor of education and former ASU-Beebe dean, to benefit students pursuing a career in teaching.
James C. Beard Family Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Kaitlyn Mitchell of Bradford, occupational therapy major, and Kayley Teague of Pangburn, health sciences major. The scholarship was established by the late Wilma Beard, longtime chairwoman of the English and Fine Arts Division, in memory of her husband, James Beard.
John Deere Scholarship was awarded to the following students, all John Deere agriculture technology majors: Marcus Carroll of Bradford and Austin Story of Bradford. This scholarship is from the John Deere Foundation and allows students that are enrolled in the program to benefit.
Judd Hill Foundation Health Profession Scholarship was awarded to Briley Chandler of Rose Bud, nursing major, and Hope Hartle of Rose Bud, health sciences major. The scholarship was established by Mike Gibson, trustee of the Judd Hill Foundation, which was established to improve health care and agriculture in Arkansas.
Larry Sims Agriculture Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Stephanie Ward of Searcy, agriculture major. The scholarship was established by Marchia Sims, retired ASU-Beebe employee, in memory of her husband, Larry Sims, who was a longtime employee of the Arkansas Plant Board.
Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Kristi Baker of Searcy, nursing major. The Memorial Scholarships were established in memory of ASU-Beebe faculty members.
Millan Burrow Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Lizzie Belew of Beebe, nursing major. The scholarship was named in honor of Millan Burrow, the patriarch and pharmacist who established the family pharmacy Burrow’s Drug Store in 1966.
Robin Hayes Inspirational Achievement Scholarship in Health Science was awarded to Landis Clifton Pearce of Bald Knob, nursing major. The Robin Hayes Inspirational Achievement Scholarship is given to a health sciences major and was established in honor of Robin Hayes, retired ASU-Beebe director of admissions.
R.V. Powell Memorial Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Ally Ferren of Searcy, agriculture major, and Abigail Smith of Romance, agriculture major. The R.V. Powell Scholarship was established in memory of R.V. Powell, a longtime businessman and friend of ASU-Beebe.
Shane Broadway Public Health Distinguished Student Scholarship was awarded to Rebecca Spinks of Beebe, nursing major. The scholarship, named for Shane Broadway, ASU System vice chancellor for University Relations, is intended for a single parent enrolled in the nursing program who is a resident of White County.
Spradlin Family Scholarship was awarded to Morgan Usery of Beebe, health sciences major. The Spradlin Family Scholarship is available to a high school graduating senior who plans to attend ASU-Beebe and major in math- and science-related courses.
W.H. Owen Jr. Memorial Endowment Scholarship was awarded to Emmie Driskill of Beebe, business major. The scholarship was established in memory of former ASU-Beebe Chancellor W.H. Owen Jr.
