After finding the perfect feline friend at a rescue or shelter to add to the family, many people cannot wait to bring their new addition home.

Because cats from a shelter or rescue will need time to adjust to a new environment, Paula Plummer, a cat-friendly veterinary professional certified technician at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, offers some general guidelines to help ensure that everyone will start off on the right paw.

Pet Talk is a service of the School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on the web at https://vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talk. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to editor@cvm.tamu.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.