Premiere Technical Plastics, an employer in the White County area for more than 40 years, recently received a “flawless ISO 9001:2015 audit.”
“In our world, it’s equivalent to pitching a perfect game in baseball,” plant Manager Rick Tharp said. “It happens, but, not often.”
In March 2023, the company was in the middle of launching two new projects, which they did “successfully.”
“However, the re-certification for the ISO9001 standard was due and little time to prepare for the enormous three-day audit into every little thing in your company, to verify compliance to the standards set in 9001,” Tharp said.
The human resources are the fundamental reason for the "flawless" audit, he said. “The great tools that we utilize … could never pass an ISO audit. It’s dependent on people and teams, working together and achieving high results.”
