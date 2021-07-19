Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Arkansas virus hospitalizations go up by 106 over weekend
- Biden: 'Killing people' remark was call for big tech to act
- Biden says spending would boost economy, but GOP to block vote
- Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say
- Size of Oregon wildfire underscores vastness of the US West
- McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel
- Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
- Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9
Most Popular
Articles
- Batesville woman, minor passenger die in two-vehicle accident Friday just north of Bald Knob
- New Riverview AD is alum of the school
- Charges dropped against Searcy 34-year-old in reported aggravated assault because victim can't be located
- Conway 46-year-old sentenced 12 years in White County for false imprisonment, tampering with evidence
- $100 reward being offered for information leading to arrest of person who smashed glass door at Bald Knob City Hall
- Rose Bud mayor breaks tie as council adds fourth woman over member's son
- Riverview hires two girls basketball coaches
- Day-care owner wants Searcy Swim Center to be first-come, first-served, criminally trespassed for confrontation
- Back-to-school COVID-19 guidance for districts from state expected next week
- Privacy, costs concerns with leaving body cams on, Searcy police chief says
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.