Poultry vaccine research using a technique similar to allergy testing in humans and a project to discern the digestibility of phosphorus from meat and bone have earned two student scientists recognition at the International Poultry Scientific Forum.

Chrysta Beck and Jay Hampton, poultry science graduate students in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, were honored for sharing their research during the annual meeting Jan. 30-Feb. 1 in Atlanta.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.