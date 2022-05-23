Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 will participate in Springfest 2022 by hosting a booth and poker run.
The Poker Run will be held June 11 at Spring Park, 123 Fauenthal St. in Heber Springs, with registration from 8-11:15 a.m. Last bike leaves at 11:30 a.m. and last bike in at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Winners will be announced at 1:45 p.m. There will be prizes for high and low points, bonus prize at the end for riders with a lucky special chip.
A cornhole tournament also will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Registration will be from 8 a.m.-noon. There is a $10 team entry fee with the winning team getting half the pot.
