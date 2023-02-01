“Poker Face” is a murder mystery TV series created by Rian Johnson (writer/director of “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion”) and starring Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll” and “Orange is the New Black”) as a casino employee named Charlie Cale. Stylized as a “case-of-the-week” murder mystery series, the show follows Charlie after she is forced to go on the run after getting herself tangled up with the wrong people at work. While on the road, she finds herself entangled in several mysterious deaths of strangers along the way which she takes upon herself to solve with her extraordinary talent: she’s always able to tell when someone is lying.
Post-"Star Wars," Johnson has quickly established himself as one of the best and most exciting mystery writers working today. As a massive fan of mysteries myself, this has made Johnson quickly become one of my favorite directors and creative talents working right now, so, of course, I was very much looking forward to him taking his murder mystery writing skills to a television format. Johnson already has revived the whodunnit genre with his two Benoit Blanc mysteries “Knives Out” and last year’s “Glass Onion,” for which he scored Oscar nominations for his writing on both films. With those two movies, he brought back the Agatha Christie-inspired detective mysteries; however with his new television show, he’s bringing back a different old and popular format of murder mysteries: the “Columbo”-inspired “how catch ’em.”
“Columbo” was a popular detective murder mystery TV series that ran for 10 seasons on NBC and later ABC throughout the '70s and '80s starring Peter Falk as the titular detective. In a whodunnit, the audience is with the detective as he tries to solve the mystery of someone’s murder without the audience aware of who did it and how the murder took place. In “Columbo,” however, each episode opens showing you exactly how, why and who did the murder and the fun of the show is seeing how Columbo is going to solve the case and catch the suspect, a “how catch ’em,” as Johnson has described it in multiple interviews.
“Poker Face” brings back this exact kind of murder mystery. Each episode opens the exact same way and follows pretty much the exact same format as the late 20th century TV series. Every episode, Lyonne’s Charlie Cale finds herself in a new small town in rural America and befriends someone that unfortunately meets their demise by the end of the first act. Cale then spends the remainder of the episode trying to figure out who did it to bring justice to the victim, but the catch is that we as the audience already know who did it and it’s so much fun seeing how everything comes into place for Cale to solve it, bringing each episode to a very satisfying conclusion.
One of the great things about this show is seeing the amazing guest stars that Johnson ensembles each week. Other than Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, who plays a hitman after Cale, and Ron Perlman, who plays the man who has ordered Lyonne to be killed, each episode brings together a whole new batch of characters, which means a whole new batch of amazing guest appearances from some incredible actors. So far, only four episodes are currently streaming on Peacock (five by the time this review gets published), but already there have been some great guest stars, including Adrien Brody (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”), John Ratzenberger ("Cheers"), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), Academy Award-nominated actress Chloë Sevigny and current Academy Award nominee Hong Chau. There are also still so many more incredible talents to come in future episodes, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”), "Saturday Night Lives’s" Tim Meadows, Clea DuVall, Cherry Jones, Stephanie Hsu (“Everything, Everywhere All At Once") and so much more.
On top of some incredible guest stars, Johnson has already done a great job of spotlighting some great and up-and-coming behind-the-scenes talent. Johnson, so far, wrote the premiere episode and directed that episode along with episode two (and will direct some future episodes), but, like most TV series, other episodes are written and directed by other people and everyone has done such a great job so far. Alice Ju did a great job writing episode two and Tiffany Johnson’s direction in episode four is so much fun, but it’s episode three, directed by Iain B. MacDonald and written by Wyatt Cain, that was my favorite episode of the four that were dropped Jan. 26.
Lyonne is so good in this lead role and it’s honestly one of my favorite performances from her that I’ve seen and I already loved her as an actress. Johnson has written this character to be very sweet and loving, which is why it is so easy for her to befriend so many strangers on her journey in this show, but Lyonne has this edge and natural grit to her and that mixed with the sweetness on the page makes for a very interesting dynamic that works so well. It’s so easy to fall in love with Charlie as an audience and root for her along the journey, and so much of that is thanks to Lyonne’s performance.
“Poker Face” is a very refreshing TV series in the current streaming landscape that is effortlessly addictive. It’s currently streaming on Peacock with a new episode dropping every Thursday until the 10th and final episode March 9. If you have Peacock, don’t miss it. It’s must-see tv.
