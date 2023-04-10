The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University will present pianist Dr. James Giles in concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Admission is free.
His program at Arkansas State includes works by Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms, according to Dr. Ed Owen, professor of music and chair of the university’s Lecture-Concert Committee.
Giles, coordinator of the piano program and director of music performance graduate studies at Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music, also directs the summer piano program at the Amalfi Coast Music Festival. He presents master classes and lectures at major music schools nationwide, including Juilliard, Manhattan, Eastman, Oberlin, Indiana, Yale, and New England Conservatory.
His classes internationally have occurred throughout China as well as at Seoul National University, Hanyang University in Seoul, Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul, the Royal Danish Academy of Music in Copenhagen, the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, the Chopin Academy in Warsaw, the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and the Royal College of Music in London.
