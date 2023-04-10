The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University will present pianist Dr. James Giles in concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in Riceland Hall of Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Admission is free.

His program at Arkansas State includes works by Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms, according to Dr. Ed Owen, professor of music and chair of the university’s Lecture-Concert Committee.

