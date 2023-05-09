Patricia Jean Shira, 91, of Searcy, Ark., passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by her children on May 7, 2023. She was the daughter of Clyde E. and Emma R. Harris, and was born on May 25, 1931, in Dodge City, Kan.
Pat grew up in Dodge City, where she met and married the love of her life, Chuck Shira. They were married Nov. 18, 1951, and had three kids, Ellen, Judy and Greg. In 1967, due to a promotion, they packed up their three kids in their white Chevrolet station wagon and made their way to Searcy, Ark.
Pat was a very faithful servant of the First Methodist Church, where she served as a member of the United Methodist Women, Altar Guild and Communion Steward. As an active member of our community, she was known to always greet everyone with a smile, kind words and a prayer, if needed. She was a homemaker along with working several retail positions and church volunteer. But her true passion was her family. Her hobbies included sewing for her girls, smocking beautiful dresses and matching bonnets for her granddaughters, baking, playing bridge and reading.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Emma Harris; her husband, Chuck Shira; and her sister, Maxine Brown; her loving dog, Essay; and her beloved cats, Puppy and Punkin.
Pat is survived by children, Ellen Morton (Ken) of Searcy, Judy Prior of Marion Kan., and Greg Shira of Little Rock; her six grandchildren, Sam Morton (Valerie) of Plano, Texas, Katie Morton of Dallas, Texas, Cy Prior (Alex) of Edwardsville, Kan., Scott Prior, (Bre) of Camdenton, Mo., Alisa Madden (Matt) of The Colony, Texas, and Lindsey Shira of Dallas, Texas, and nine great-grandchildren, Merritt Morton, Madelyn Morton, Mitchell Morton, Kate Prior, Macy Prior, Riley Prior, Paislee Prior, Maverick Prior and Dax Madden.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the First Methodist Church of Searcy. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. In lieu of plants or flowers, donations can be made to the First Methodist Church of Searcy in the name of Patricia Shira.
Mom was a colorful figure so please feel free to wear bright colors to her service.
