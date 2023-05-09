Patricia Jean Shira, 91, of Searcy, Ark., passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by her children on May 7, 2023. She was the daughter of Clyde E. and Emma R. Harris, and was born on May 25, 1931, in Dodge City, Kan.

Pat grew up in Dodge City, where she met and married the love of her life, Chuck Shira. They were married Nov. 18, 1951, and had three kids, Ellen, Judy and Greg. In 1967, due to a promotion, they packed up their three kids in their white Chevrolet station wagon and made their way to Searcy, Ark.

