Around 150 to 200 graduates and their families showed up at the White County Central School District campus Saturday for the school’s 75th reunion, according to Superintendent Pharis Smith.
“I thought it was really neat that we had a school newspaper here from 1950. I thought that was awesome. You know, one of those old mimeograph machines, how they ran them off was pretty cool,” Smith said. “We had letterman jackets, FFA jackets from the ‘60s and ‘70s and pictures of the original school house in Plainview and Providence, and just the stories the Mr. [Guy] Humphries told of the beginnings to where we are now and where we want to go.”
He said the reunion ranged from serving hot dogs and having bouncy houses for kids to displaying decade tables “set up with annuals [yearbooks] from 1948 to 1959 and 1960 to 1969 and 1970 to 1979. and we had memorabilia that people randomly brought to put on tables for people to look at. “
“We had people [in attendance] ranging from the 1950s up to last year’s class,” Smith said. “It was a great turnout.”
He said Humphries, who is 91 years old, “is just a wealth of knowledge on the history of Providence and Plainview and White County Central in general. We were very blessed to have him speak.”
Smith also spoke at the reunion, saying that “it’s good to have a past but it’s also good to know your future and we talked about the new middle school building.” White County Central voters passes a 2-mill property tax increase in September 2021 to back the district’s need to expand its facilities.
“I had some slides of the rendering of how it is supposed to be,” he said.
Smith said WCC is one of the few schools in the state that is growing. “Central is on a great path. Like I said, it was a very friendly atmosphere [at the 75th reunion] and I’m very humbled to be the superintendent here. Mr. Humphries gave us a good dose of the past; his mind is as sharp as it could be. And I shared our vision for the future.”
He said he told attendees that the district is starting golf and bowling. “We wanted something for every student at Central to have – eSports, chess, drones robotics, things for everybody, and that’s my goal as superintendent, to get as many students involved in extracurricular activities to go along with our academics.”
