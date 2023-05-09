Around 150 to 200 graduates and their families showed up at the White County Central School District campus Saturday for the school’s 75th reunion, according to Superintendent Pharis Smith.

“I thought it was really neat that we had a school newspaper here from 1950. I thought that was awesome. You know, one of those old mimeograph machines, how they ran them off was pretty cool,” Smith said. “We had letterman jackets, FFA jackets from the ‘60s and ‘70s and pictures of the original school house in Plainview and Providence, and just the stories the Mr. [Guy] Humphries told of the beginnings to where we are now and where we want to go.”

