Question: Our sons are 6 and 4. When their same-age cousins, come over, they all go down into our basement to play. Invariably, within 30 minutes my youngest comes upstairs crying because his older brother is causing the cousins to gang up against him. I end up going down into the basement every half-hour to settle these disputes. Is there a way to solve the problem once and for all?

Answer: You’ve discovered, the hard way, that “settling” one of these conflicts does not solve the problem. In fact, settling 1,358,495 of these disputes will not solve the problem. In further fact, you serving as a mediator is making matters worse. Unwittingly, by coming to your youngest son’s rescue, you cause the other boys to resent him and want to get back at him. When they do, he cries, you come running, you rescue and again they resent him, and around and around it goes.

John Rosemond is a family psychologist and author of 18 best-selling books on parenting and family issues. His nationally syndicated newspaper column, one of the longest-running lifestyle columns in the industry (since 1976), is carried in more than 200 newspapers nationwide. His website is johnrosemond.com and parentguru.com.

