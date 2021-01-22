The Arkansas Municipal League recently recognized Pangburn Mayor Michael Marsh, who achieved or maintained his status as a certified municipal official through the league’s Voluntary Certified Continuing Education Program.
The certified municipal officials were honored during the league’s 2021 Virtual Winter Conference, held Jan. 13-15 and broadcast from the league’s North Little Rock headquarters.
Numerous municipal officials representing cities and towns from across the state completed 15 core hours and six continuing education hours of study in subjects such as municipal finance and budgeting, human resources and personnel management, and disaster preparedness. To maintain certification, graduates must complete six hours of continuing education workshops each year.
