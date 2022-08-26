‘Orphan: First Kill” is a prequel to the 2009 horror film “Orphan” directed by William Brent Bell (director of “The Boy” and “The Boy II”) and written by David Coggeshall (writer of “The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”). This “Orphan” movie takes place two years before the 2009 original film where Isabelle Fuhrman (“The Novice”) returns as the creepy homicidal psychopath known as Esther.

After escaping from an Estonian psychiatric facility, she travels to America by impersonating Esther, the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But when her mask starts to slip, she is put against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.