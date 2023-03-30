The University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall will welcome Steve Burns at 7:30 p.m. on April 4, according to a news release issued by the performance.
Burns is an American actor and television host best known as the original host of the long-running children’s preschool television program “Blue’s Clues” from 1996-2002, for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2001. The series was rebooted as “Blue’s Clues and You,” with Burns serving as a frequent writer, director and producer.
As a musician, he collaborates with Grammy Award winners, The Flaming Lips, with whom he released the critically acclaimed albums “Songs For Dustmites” and “Foreverywhere.” Burns also wrote and performs the theme song for the television show “Young Sheldon” on CBS and is a frequent host and storyteller for NPR’s The Moth.
In 2021, Burns appeared in videos for the 25-year anniversary of “Blue’s Clues,” including a widely watched Twitter video in which he – in character as the host of the show – explained reassuringly that he had never forgotten the viewers after leaving to go to college and marveling at how much each of them had experienced since then. In less than 24 hours, the video had nearly 30-plus million views and stands at over 100 million views and counting today.
As a speaker, Burns refines and re-examines the messages of empowerment and exceptionalism that he delivered to a generation of children, carrying the conversation he began in their childhoods into their now adulthoods as they struggle with the demands and realities of adulting. During the evening, Burns will share with the audience what happened to him after he left the television show and went off to college. He will candidly talk about his successes and the failures he has experienced along the way.
“Steve Burns is a face that our students know well as they grew up watching him on the hit TV show, ‘Blues Clues,’ UCA Executive Director of Public Appearances Amanda Horton said, per the news release. “He will not only entertain our students with stories from his time as a child star but also explore the struggles that he dealt with while transitioning from the limelight to the life of a typical college student. This show will be funny, heartwarming and enlightening as he delves into his interesting past.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.