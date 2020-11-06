Area organizations will be participating in Global Entrepreneurship Week, which will take place Nov. 16-22.
The event involves 170 countries with roughly nine million participants in over 35,000 activities with a mission of championing entrepreneurism.
Arkansas will host 30-plus events statewide and Searcy has four organizations with registered GEW events.
Arkansas State University Beebe
Event title: Entrepreneur Daredevils - Risk Takers of the Business World
Overview: Zoom interviews with some considered to be among Arkansas' greatest enterprising daredevils.
Harding University
Event title: Student Entrepreneur Holiday Showcase
Overview: Featured Harding student entrepreneurs will be gathering in the Mabee Business Building to sell their products, generate awareness of their brand/company and visit with other students and student entrepreneurs. Students are encouraged to attend this come-and-go event, hosted by the Waldron Center for Entrepreneurship and Family Business and the CEO club (Christian Entrepreneurship Organization). It will be held Nov. 17 from 3-6 p.m. Faculty will be present to talk to students about owning their own businesses as well.
Think Idea Studio
Event title: Micro-Webinar Series for Entrepreneurs
Overview: Think Idea Studio is providing free webinar content for entrepreneurs on a variety of topics for GEW. Visit www.thinkis.com/GEW for access to a series of short webinar videos. Topics include Google My Business, Five DIY Website Mistakes, Five Musts for Your Facebook Business Page, Website Must-Haves to Drive Sales & Customers, DIY iPhone Photo Tips for Small Businesses, How Local Businesses Can Transition To Selling Online, Small Things That Could Be Costing You Big and more.
Searcy Public Schools
Event title: Y.E.S. for Arkansas Business Plan Competition
Overview: Students will participate in the Y.E.S. (Young Entrepreneurship Showcase) for Arkansas Business Plan Competition, sponsored by the Arkansas Capital Corp. Throughout this process, they will invent solutions to solve everyday problems and write a business plan to explain the problem, solution, target customers, marketing plan, innovation details and the financials involved.
