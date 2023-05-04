Substance Use Prevention Education, an organization with the main goal of educating people on the dangers of substance use through online technology, has released a Parent’s Guide to Fentanyl in light of Fentanyl Awareness Day recognized Tuesday.
“We would like to share a guide … to help raise awareness and prevent further tragedies,” SUPE pubic relations coordinator Vicky Gemme said. “We believe that this guide will be a valuable resource for families and communities.”
“This aims to educate parents, caregivers and families on the dangers of fentanyl,” Gemme said. “It also gives guidance on how to protect youth from this threat by providing information on how to talk to children and teens about drug use and abuse.”
In addition the the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has created a special exhibit, The Faces of Fentanyl, to commemorate the “lives lost from fentanyl poisoning.” Those who would like to submit a photo of someone lost to fentanyl, should send their name, age and photograph to fentanyl awareness@dea.gov, or post a photo and their name to social media using the hashtag #JustKNOW. For more information, visit dea.gov/ fentanylawareness
