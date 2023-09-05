Orange Dream Pie

1 graham cracker pie crust (bought or homemade recipe below).
Filling:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
1 graham cracker pie crust (bought or homemade recipe below).
Filling:
2 cups cold heavy whipping cream
1 can cold sweetened condensed milk
1 tablespoon orange zest
3/4 cup cold orange juice (fresh or bottled)
1 cup cold half and half
1/4 cup granulated sugar
Directions: Using a stand mixer with whisk attachment. Whip cream until soft peaks are formed. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until thoroughly incorporated. Pour into the graham cracker crust. Freeze at least 4 hours before serving.
Chill the mixer bowl and whisk in freezer for 1 hour before adding ingredients.
2 cups graham cracker crumbs (1 sleeve graham crackers)
1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/3 cup melted butter unsalted
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions: Combine all the ingredients together. Press graham cracker mixture on bottom and sides of deep-dish pie plate or 8-inch springform pan.
Bake in 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 8-10 minutes. Cool completely.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of “Angela’s Kitchen,” a program featured on @Angelas _spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Angela Ford of Searcy is the creator of "Angela's Kitchen," a program featured on @Angelas_spot This program aims to teach easy ways to prepare meals, deserts and snacks. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8zcvwm.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.