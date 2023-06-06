Old Navy will hosts its grand opening Saturday at the Searcy City Center, 1325 Janet St.
Old Navy is part of the Gap Inc. family of brands. As part of the brand’s growth strategy, Old Navy is focused on opening new stores in smaller markets to reach new customers. In 2022, the brand opened 25 new company-owned store locations (mostly in smaller markets), with approximately 23 new stores planned in 2023.
