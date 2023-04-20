"Renfield” is a horror/comedy directed by Chris McKay (director of “The Tomorrow War” and “The Lego Batman Movie”) and written by Ryan Ridley (writer for “Rick and Morty” and “Community”). Nicholas Hoult (“The Menu” and “X-Men: First Class”) stars as Renfield, the familiar to the infamous vampire Dracula (played by Nicolas Cage). After a century of tending to Dracula’s every needs, the film follows Renfield as he attempts to get a new lease on life and escape the toxic relationship he’s felt trapped in.
Universal is slowly but surely bringing back their iconic Universal Monster movies, which were classic horror pictures produced by Universal Pictures throughout the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s. The 1931 film “Dracula” was one of the first installments in this iconic run and is still iconic to this day. This film told the story from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel of how Count Dracula turned British estate agent Renfield into his slave, or “familiar.” This new film nearly a century later follows Renfield in the modern day and continues that story to a degree.
The film opens with clips from the original 1931 film with Hoult and Cage digitally inserted into their respective roles, which really showcases how perfectly cast these two actors are with these characters.
Cage, in particular, is as unhinged, over the top and campy as anyone would expect from him with his more iconic roles. He gives it his all in the performance so much so that I left the movie wishing there was even more of him in it.
Hoult is great as well as the depressed and anxiety-ridden yet charming Renfield, who just wants to escape the toxic relationship he’s been trapped in after all of these years.
This really is the type of movie that relies a lot on you being on the same wavelength in order to get you to enjoy it. It’s nothing too crazy, but a lot of the choices made here will come down to your own personal taste while watching it. Cage’s Dracula, for example, is a performance that won’t work for everyone, but if you love his work in his more zany roles then you’ll definitely vibe with this.
Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians” and “Shang-Chi”) is another example of this. She plays a New Orleans traffic cop who wants to do more with her career than just pulling over drunk drivers. I think she’s pretty good in the role, but it’s definitely the type of character and humor that you’ve seen from her before that hasn’t worked for everyone.
While I’m talking about the cast here, I want to give a shoutout to a few more members of the ensemble that deliver some great performances. Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”) is really great in his role as a member of a powerful crime family in New Orleans that Renfield gets tied up with, and Shohreh Aghdashloo is also really good as his mother, but I really wish we got to see more of her and her dynamic, especially when it comes to her relationship with Dracula later in the film. Brandon Scott Thomas has a small role as the leader of a counseling group that Renfield attends but he really makes the most of the role to make him memorable despite the limited screen time.
This movie is really funny and a lot of the humor works most of the time, I was laughing a lot throughout, but what really makes this movie stand out and be as over the top as it ends up is the crazy action sequences. “Renfield” never holds back on some memorable and crazy kills that really make you gasp out loud. The movie sets up that whenever Renfield eats bugs he can gain superhuman strength and abilities similar to his master, Dracula. This element to his character really generates some insane kills, some of the more memorable ones being him chopping off someone’s hands with a plate and one involving him impelling two goons with another goon’s arms.
However, a lot of the CGI used in this movie isn’t great and feels unfinished. The CGI blood used throughout the film, in particular, never looks realistic and is way too overexaggerated for my own taste. I kept thinking that no human has that much blood in their bodies. The effects used for the kills outside of the blood that comes out of them also aren’t that realistic, either. Plenty of movies have some insane kills that probably wouldn’t work the way they do in real life that are great, but it is the practical and/or visual effects that make them work the way they do. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case here.
The movie draws a metaphor between Renfield and Dracula’s relationship and plenty of toxic relationships humans have to go through every day with abuse of power and gaslighting. This is a great idea on paper for a Dracula and Renfield story, but “Renfield” is never subtle about its messaging. It hits the audience over the head with this metaphor and has characters constantly reference it over and over again. With more subtlety in the screenplay when drawing these comparisons with the relationships, this could’ve been a lot better.
There are so many great ideas here, but not all of it comes fully together by the end. There are a lot of elements from the New Orleans crime family to even the relationship between Renfield and Awkwafina’s character that don’t feel fleshed out enough. There are a lot of great individual scenes and moments here, but some editing issues make it seem like there are some elements that were left the cutting room floor and the pacing feels very choppy.
Also, despite the film only being about 90 minutes, it somehow feels way too long (another contribution to the poor pacing). It feels like a great idea that maybe doesn’t work as well for a feature-length film or maybe would’ve worked better if those elements I mentioned before were fleshed out better.
“Renfield” is an enjoyable and fun time, but not everything fully comes together by the end and I was personally left slightly disappointed leaving the theater despite enjoying myself to a degree. However, some of the action set pieces, Cage’s wonderfully zany performance and the nostalgia of the 1931 original "Dracula" film make this a movie that I would definitely recommend to people that think they may personally enjoy it more than I did. “Renfield” is currently in theaters.
