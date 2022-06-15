The Bald Knob Studio program’s students performed the musical “Newsies” last Saturday as the conclusion to their summer musical theater camp.
The Studio program gives students the opportunity to participate in arts education throughout the year by offering after-school classes in music, theater, art, creative writing, and dance. Bald Knob’s Studio program begins in September and ends with their summer camps. Studio is open to students from anywhere in the state, Studio Coordinator LaDonna Gibson said.
The Studio program aims to “help students develop resilience and persistence through accountability, commitment and respect for themselves and others. Students will be given the avenue to see beyond the limitations of their circumstances and work towards a future with an abundance of options,” according to the organization’s handbook.
The program’s summer musical theater camp is a weeklong drama camp that concludes with a full musical production. This summer’s production was originally planned to take place in the Bald Knob school cafeteria, but Community of Christ church in Bald Knob loaned Studio its building for a month, Studio teachers said. Community of Christ previously let Studio use the building for other performances, including “Fiddler on the Roof” and a Disney extravaganza show, according to Gibson.
The set was constructed the week before camp at the Community of Christ building, but the design process began in February, according to Studio costume and set designer Amy Kempson. They began looking at inspiration and design ideas as soon as they found out they were doing the show, Kempson explained.
Kempson said they wanted to emulate the original broadway set’s scaffolding design in their own set. The most challenging part of the set design was making the prop newspaper stacks so they were sturdy enough for actors to stand on, Kempson said. They reused 4-5-year-old set pieces from previous shows, and Kempson said current and former Studio students painted some of these pieces.
The Saturday before camp started, a visit to the Community of Christ building revealed the results of their weeklong efforts to put the set together for the students. The set featured brick façades and a painted faux scaffolding punctuated with newspaper elements and an “iron” gate made from PVC pipe. Kempson said they likely spent over 40 hours putting the set together that week.
During three days spent at the camp with the group, drama students of all ages from schools across the state arrived around 9 a.m. and worked on the show until 4 p.m. Students spent the week learning dance choreography, song lyrics, staging and fight choreography. Costume fittings, lighting design and sound setup happened almost at the same time. Teachers said the students received the script about a month before camp, and were supposed to know all of their lines by Thursday, if not earlier.
“Newsies” is based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. The story is about a group of newsboys and their strike against two newspapers, Joseph Pulitzer’s The New York World and William Hearst’s The New York Journal. The newsboys chose to strike because Pulitzer ordered a raise in prices which would hurt their ability to make money.
The boys meet Katherine Plumber, an up-and-coming reporter who takes up the newsboys’ cause and gives “some ink to the little guy” in the The New York Sun. Pulitzer stops Katherine’s efforts when he and other newspaper owners declare a press blackout on the strikes. Katherine and the newsboys get around this using one of Pulitzer’s old printing presses to print an article Katherine wrote about the strikes, aided by disgruntled employees and relatives of other newspaper owners. They distribute it themselves all over New York and their paper ends up helping the newsboys win the strike.
The show is based on the true events of the 1899 New York City newsboys’ strike against Pulitzer and Hearst.
The students performed the show twice Saturday. The first performance was a matinee and the second an evening performance. During the sold-out Saturday night performance, the audience was packed all the way to the back of the church building.
David Norris of Newport directed the production. The lead characters for the show were Renlee Espinosa as Jack Kelly and Anna Clark as Katherine Plumber. Grady Jolly played Les and Storm Rogers played Les’ older brother Davey. The show also featured appearances from a variety of other characters, including the newsboys ensemble, performer Medda Larkin portrayed by Emersyn Reaper and her bowery girl brigade, newspaper owner Joseph Pulitzer played by Max Emery, and Theodore Roosevelt played by Drae Busselle.
“Newsies” emphasized the themes of overcoming adversity, courage and friendship. The show demonstrated through storytelling the power a free press can have when they shine the light of truth in the darkness of censorship. “Newsies” is a reminder that the press’ role is to uplift the voices of the silenced and the minimized.
As the “Newsies” sing in the musical, “the things we do today will be tomorrow’s news.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.