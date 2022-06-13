Newhope executive director retires

Zena Falcinelli recently retired as executive director of Newhope Specialized Industries Inc.
Falcinelli became the director of Newhope Specialized Industries Inc. in 1976 and served in that position for 46 years.
“When she started, their facility was a small building on Woodruff Street,” said her daughter, Jeanine Falcinelli Scarbrough of Searcy. “In the years to follow, she worked with the board of directors and community members to help orchestrate the move to a larger building on Linden Street that could accommodate more clients.
“After several years in their current location, she worked to lobby for the construction of a thrift store that could allow even more clients to have job opportunities and training. Lastly, she oversaw the expansion of the workshop that made it twice its original size to accommodate even more clients.”
Falcinelli has devoted the majority of her life to serving developmentally and physically disabled adults, Scarbrough said.
“This is her true passion,” she said. “She lobbied tirelessly for them, to make them valuable members of the community and ensure the jobs and training that would enable them to succeed and be included.
“She worked to secure contracts with local businesses in the community to acquire jobs for them and assemble tasks that each individual could accomplish successfully. She lived to serve and inspire them and make sure they had a safe haven at the workshop. Even as many other workshops across the state were forced to close, she worked diligently to ensure their workshop remained open.”
Falcinelli focused on the abilities that people with disabilities have, her daughter said.
“She watched so many clients get to blossom, shine and succeed,” Scarbrough said. “Anyone who knows her knows that providing services to her clients is the greatest blessing of her life. She will be truly missed by all of the clients and all who worked with her. Her service to the community and clients has been truly appreciated, as evidenced by all of the people she has touched and helped. The legacy she has created will be felt by our community for years to come.”
