Daniel Brown is the newly called bishop of the Searcy Ward for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
A native of Arkansas, Daniel was raised in the church he now oversees. At age 39, he is the father of five children and husband of 18 years to his wife, Lacey, a convert to the church. He is currently employed at an area tire dealership.
Brown presides over the 425 members of the Searcy Ward with his two counselors, James McMullin and Brian Bradford, who serve as part of his bishopric. Brown succeeds Bishop Dane Miller.
“Callings” held in The Church of Jesus Christ are unpaid leadership positions. The office of a bishop is a 4- to 6-year position that oversees the spiritual and temporal needs of those who live within the ward boundaries.
Responsibilities often include spending between 10 to 30-plus hours a week volunteering.
“An Elders Quorum, Relief Society, Sunday School, Young Men and Young Women, and Primary form the main structure of a ward with callings filled from within the membership,” Brown said. “I've been blessed to serve in two great bishoprics with Bishop Webb and Bishop Miller, and learn from their example of leadership.”
Serving the members of his ward is only a part of the work. Recently, the Searcy ward volunteered over 100 hours in the community as well as gave a $10,000 donation to an area nonprofit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.