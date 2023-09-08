Compassion International, a child development organization, recently launched a new “Hope Starts Here” experience, which will be in Searcy today and Sunday.
Buoyed by personal stories, “Hope Starts Here” is billed as an immersive experience, “transporting visitors to vulnerable communities where Compassion works.” The free, family-friendly event is designed to “inspire compassion and action for children living in poverty around the world.”
Fellowship Baptist Church, 1009 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, will host the exhibit Saturdayfrom 10 a.m.-3:40 p.m. today and Sunday from noon-1:40 p.m. Those interested should visit https:// clr.cm/M3nd and register. Attendees are welcome to show up and register at the church, but a small wait time may occur.
Compassion recently unveiled the exhibit as part of a pilot launch hosted by three churches in Alabama, Indiana and New York in late August.
The display aims to educate visitors about the realities of life in poverty and provide an “up-close, personal experience in a low- or middle-income country.” The exhibit features multiple pods with interactive content, touch screens and real-life stories of children impacted by Compassion and its church partners.
Through its child development program, Compassion provides support to more than two million children in 29 countries.
“Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full God-given potential, regardless of their location or the circumstances they were born into,” said Santiago “Jimmy” Mellado, president and CEO of Compassion. “Most people think about children in poverty needing the basics – food, shelter, clean water, education. That’s all true, but there’s nothing more basic than hope. And we’ve found that hope can be nurtured and grown. We’re eager to share that story.”
Mellado believes the experience “powerfully illustrates the extensive impact and transformation that Compassion’s programs make in the lives of children living in poverty.”
“Through our comprehensive child development program and partnership with local churches and like-minded supporters, we seek to address the many aspects of poverty and encourage hope in children, all to make a positive, tangible, and eternal difference,” he said. “We want to inspire those who visit this experience to join us in that incredibly powerful work.”
Compassion does all of its work through partnerships with thousands of churches worldwide. The ministry believes churches are best suited to address the needs of the children in their communities and act as catalysts for community change because they are already located and invested in the communities they serve. With this partnership in mind, “Hope Starts Here” will also be targeted toward churches and their congregations.
“I’m excited by this new opportunity to connect with and grow deeper relationships with current church partners and hopefully inspire and challenge new ones,” said Stacey Foster, Compassion’s senior director of national church partnerships. “’Hope Starts Here’ allows visitors to step into a world they may not be familiar with, see the tremendous need, and present them with an opportunity to make a difference.”
