Compassion International, a child development organization, recently launched a new “Hope Starts Here” experience, which will be in Searcy today and Sunday.

Buoyed by personal stories, “Hope Starts Here” is billed as an immersive experience, “transporting visitors to vulnerable communities where Compassion works.” The free, family-friendly event is designed to “inspire compassion and action for children living in poverty around the world.”

