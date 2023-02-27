New Harding exhibit runs through March 23

Marjorie Williams-Smith and Aj Smith

The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University will feature two of the South's most renowned artists, Marjorie Williams-Smith and Aj Smith, in a joint art exhibition, “Shared Visions.”

The show features a large collection of graphite, silverpoint and watercolor drawings and prints. The exhibit will run through March 23.  The two began their “art journey” together in 1978. According to the artists' communication team, “while the imagery in their artwork manifests a physical difference, the essence of the message remains identical. In their drawings, both artists speak to the serene and spiritual essence of creativity.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.