New Harding exhibit runs through March 23

The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University will feature two of the South's most renowned artists, Marjorie Williams-Smith and Aj Smith, in a joint art exhibition, “Shared Visions.”
The show features a large collection of graphite, silverpoint and watercolor drawings and prints. The exhibit will run through March 23.
The two began their “art journey” together in 1978. According to the artists' communication team, “while the imagery in their artwork manifests a physical difference, the essence of the message remains identical. In their drawings, both artists speak to the serene and spiritual essence of creativity.”
This exhibition addresses Aj’s journey through the Arkansas and Mississippi Delta regions as told through the faces of individuals and the places where they “survive incredible odds.” Subjects in the drawings live in small towns and relatively isolated rural areas and present a “noble and quiet dignity through their presence.”
Marjorie’s journey has been an introspective one. Her drawings have allowed her to find a “place of calm and reflection and offers time for meditation and prayer.” When she first started drawing flowers, it was a way to preserve floral gifts given to her by family and friends.
According to the communication team, “over time she saw the beauty of the forms — the rich tonal qualities, the textured surfaces, and the changes in color. These botanicals began to take on metaphorical significance — a delicate appearance belies strength and conviction; and if one is quiet and still one can connect with spiritual energy and peace.”
Aj holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting and printmaking from Queens College, City University of New York and Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and printmaking from the Kansas City Art Institute in Kansas City, Mo. Aj was the apprentice to Robert Blackburn in New York and is recognized as a master printer in fine art printmaking. For more about the artist, go to ajsmithart.com.
Marjorie holds a Master of Fine Arts Degree from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., and a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. Marjorie has exhibited her work regionally and nationally and is professor emeritus at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Marjorie has received numerous awards for her artwork and has created art for the United States Mint, which served as the design for the Congressional Medal honoring the “Little Rock Nine.” Most recently she was awarded the Governor’s Arts Award for an Individual Artist.
For more information about the exhibit, visit harding.edu/art or call (501) 279-4426.
