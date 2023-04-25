The May exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs will feature a selection of paintings by Robyn Horn, Sammy Peters, Elizabeth Weber and others, along with sculpture by Robyn Horn, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling and Michael Warrick.

Work by selected artists from the Art Moves Outdoor Exhibit, part of Arts & The Park – the 10-day celebration of the arts hosted by the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, will be displaying their original pieces in the May exhibit. Selections from work created by artists participating in the “Painting the Arkansas Parks” plein air event in Hot Springs during Arts & The Park will also be displayed during the show. The plein air artists are members of the Heart of America Artists’ Association based in northwest Arkansas.

