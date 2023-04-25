The May exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs will feature a selection of paintings by Robyn Horn, Sammy Peters, Elizabeth Weber and others, along with sculpture by Robyn Horn, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling and Michael Warrick.
Work by selected artists from the Art Moves Outdoor Exhibit, part of Arts & The Park – the 10-day celebration of the arts hosted by the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, will be displaying their original pieces in the May exhibit. Selections from work created by artists participating in the “Painting the Arkansas Parks” plein air event in Hot Springs during Arts & The Park will also be displayed during the show. The plein air artists are members of the Heart of America Artists’ Association based in northwest Arkansas.
Justus Fine Art Gallery will host a reception for the exhibition from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 5, as part of the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs. The exhibit will be on display May 5-31.
Paintings and sculpture by Horn reflect her interest in balancing geometric form and organic elements. Her painting, “Evidence of Time,” which was included in a 2022 exhibit of Horn’s work at the San Francisco Museum of Craft and Design, will be featured in the May exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, along with additional paintings and sculpture. In 2008, Horn received the Arkansas Living Treasure Award from the Department of Arkansas Heritage.
Peters’ textured mixed media paintings have been featured in numerous exhibitions throughout the nation. Peters has been selected for the 2023 Individual Artist Governor’s Arts Award for his accomplishments as a painter.
Warrick’s work has been widely exhibited and collected throughout the U.S. and abroad. He has received a host of grants, awards and fellowships, including the Arkansas Living Treasure Award from the Department of Arkansas Heritage in 2020. Warrick is a professor of sculpture at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. A selection of his porcelain face sculptures and figurative bronze sculptures will be featured.
Weber’s uses layers of acrylic paint to create texture and form, while also integrating color and contrast in her paintings. A solo exhibit of her paintings and sculpture is currently featured at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum through July 9.
Opening receptions are held in conjunction with the Hot Springs Gallery Walk held from 5-9 p.m. the first Friday of every month in downtown Hot Springs. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment.
Justus Fine Art Gallery is located at 827 A Central Ave. in Hot Springs. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit online at justusfineart.com.
