The Searcy Community School of Music, located in the Reynolds Building at Harding University, will be hosting several summer activities.
The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization will offer private music lessons, a “Fun with Music” day camp, piano day camp, and Searcy Youth String Orchestra day camp.
Fun With Music is a weeklong day camp for student musicians ages 7 to 17, featuring classes in music theory, aural skills, music making, group piano, composition and more. No previous musical experience is necessary.
Piano Camp is a weeklong day camp for student pianists ages 7 to 17 having at least two years of instruction, featuring piano ensemble and music theory plus elective classes such as experiencing music, making music, music masterpieces, composition, chamber ensembles and beginning ukulele or recorder.
Searcy Youth String Orchestra is a week-long day camp for string players ages 7 to 17 having at least one year of instruction, featuring classes in string technique, string orchestra rehearsal, music theory, group piano, composition and more.
Private summer music lessons are available for a limited number of students for the summer 2021 term through July 31.
All day camps will take place at Harding University on July 12-16 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration is due by Wednesday and can be found at searcycommunity schoolofmusic.com.
