The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History and Kentucky Chautauqua will present Kelly O’Connell Brengelman as “Rose Leigh: Rosie the Riveter” in partnership with the Clinton Presidential Center.
This free presentation will be held May 18 at 7 p.m. in the Clinton Center’s Great Hall located at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in downtown Little Rock. The program celebrates the opening of Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy, a traveling exhibit from the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, which will be on display at the MacArthur Museum from May 19-Sept. 4. Local funding for the exhibition is provided by Stephens and David F. Gruenewald.
Rose Leigh from Science Hill, Ky., arrived at the Willow Run Bomber Factory in Ypsilanti, Mich., in 1942 to work as a riveter on B-24 bombers during World War II. Although she arrived with personal obstacles that included raising and supporting two children on her own, she found temporary stardom when she met actor Walter Pidgeon and appeared on the big screen as “Rosie the Riveter.”
However, fame was never Leigh’s aspiration, and her real dream – to fly airplanes, not build them – was sidetracked as Leigh continued to work after the war, in a society where women were being urged to return to housework. Leigh finally earned her pilot’s wings in the early 1970s.
Kelly O’Connell Brengelman has been a Chautauqua actress for Kentucky Humanities for more than a dozen years. She has also had roles in various documentary and independent film work.
The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is located in the historic Arsenal Building in MacArthur Park – one of central Arkansas’s oldest surviving structures and the birthplace of one of this country’s foremost military heroes – the museum collects, preserves and interprets the state’s military past from its territorial period to the present. The museum is operated under the City of Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department.
