The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History and Kentucky Chautauqua will present Kelly O’Connell Brengelman as “Rose Leigh: Rosie the Riveter” in partnership with the Clinton Presidential Center.

This free presentation will be held May 18 at 7 p.m. in the Clinton Center’s Great Hall located at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in downtown Little Rock. The program celebrates the opening of Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy, a traveling exhibit from the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, which will be on display at the MacArthur Museum from May 19-Sept. 4. Local funding for the exhibition is provided by Stephens and David F. Gruenewald.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.